2A Baseball Roundup: Mark Morris rolls over Washougal

WASHOUGAL — Mark Morris was efficient and effective on its way to an 8-1 win over Washougal on Monday in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

The Monarchs took the game’s first lead with a run in the top of the second, then followed up with two runs in the third before adding three more in the fifth while tacking on an insurance run in the sixth and another in the seventh.

Langston Bartell was money on the mound for MM, almost tossing a complete game. Ultimately he settled for 6 2/3 innings before getting pulled after hitting his pitch count of 105.

“Langston threw very well today,” MM coach Brock Myklebust said “He went as many (pitches) as he could throw and competed every single one of those pitches. That’s a great start from him.”

Bartell allowed five hits and struck out eight Panthers at the plate while walking just two on the day. Dossen Morrow took over in the seventh to get the final out for the Monarchs to seal the win.

Admittedly, the Monarchs weren’t as sharp as they could’ve been in the batter’s box, but they still managed to execute when needed.

“Offensively we didn’t swing it very well, but we did the little things right today,” Myklebust said. “(We were) 3-for-3 on hit-and-runs leading to runs scored. (We) stole four bases and we hit behind runners. I was proud of us playing the game the right way.”

Austin Lindquist led the Monarchs in run production with two RBIs during a 1-for-3 day. Morrow went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Stephen Hammergren turned in a 2-for-3 day with two runs scored and Corbin Jensen and Carson Ness both knocked runs in for MM in the win.

Mark Morris (10-4, 9-2 league) will host the Panthers on Wednesday in another 2A GSHL game at 4:30 p.m. at Mark Morris.

Beavers battle through rain for win over Fort

VANCOUVER — While most teams in the area were fortunate enough to get breaks in the weather to get their games in on Monday, Woodland headed south to take on Fort Vancouver and battled the rain all the way before breaking through for a 6-1 lead over the Trappers.

After the varsity field at Fort Vancouver was deemed too wet for a game, the varsity squads took to the JV field and after pausing for repairs on the mound and in the batter’s box, managed to complete the game in their preferred fashion.

"We had to fight against the rain for this one," Woodland coach Joseph Brown said. "With the game set to start in half an hour, the skies opened and pelted the field with wet bullets."

The Beavers scored the first run of the game in the top of the second on an RBI single from Keaton Stansberry, but the Trappers matched the run in the bottom of the fourth to tie things at 1-1.

"Pitching was great on both sides," Brown said.

Heading into the seventh inning tied, the Beavers broke loose for five runs to put the Trappers in the rearview. Andrew Hegewald got the inning started with an RBI single, then Deuce Merritt scored another on a single of his own to put the Beavers on top 3-1. Ty Olmsted, Hegewald and Colton Hall all scored on passed balls or errors to double the Beavers’ run output for the game and extend the lead to 6-1.

Mark Morales was strong on the mound and in the box, tossing 6 2/3 innings while giving up just one run on four hits and striking out seven. Morales also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored.

Woodland (3-12, 2-9 league) was set to get another crack at the Trappers at home at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, in Woodland.

RAL keeps scoring, downs Hockinson

The R.A. Long baseball team kept its postseason hopes alive, beating Hockinson 12-8 with a consistent offensive attack at the Lumberyard on Monday.

The Lumberjacks started off with crooked numbers in the first and second innings, then added in the third after Hockinson got its own offense going to make it 6-1. From there, back-to-back three-spots got the Jacks’ lead to as much as nine at 12-3, before Hockinson rallied for five in the sixth to make things a bit more interesting.

Jared Childers led the RAL offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs, and two runs scored. He was second in a string of five Jacks — starting with Logan Bodily and continuing with Mitchell Lindsey, Logan Dorland, and Israel Rutherford — to all log multi-hit days. Theodore Mauricio also hit a double and drove a run home.

Rutherford started on the bump and went into the fifth inning, striking out three and giving up seven runs on eight hits and two walks. Hunter Brewer came in for the rest of the way, getting four of his five outs via the strikeout and allowing one unearned run despite not giving up a hit.

With the win under their belt, the Lumberjacks currently sit at 4-7 in league play, 2.5 games behind Hudson’s Bay for fifth place in the 2A GSHL — the spot that goes to the pigtail game at the district tournament — with five games remaining. They’ll look to keep the run going with a second matchup against the Hawks, at Hockinson, this time, on Wednesday.

