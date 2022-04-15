2A Baseball roundup: Mark Morris drops hammer on Bay

VANCOUVER — It turns out the Mark Morris baseball team had missed the batter’s box during its extended spring break.

The Monarchs broke out the big clubs in their return to play, smashing up four crooked numbers in a 23-9 demolition of Hudson’s Bay on Friday.

“Coming off 15 days of no games, I wasn’t sure how we would play,” MM coach Brock Myklebust said. “Scoring 23 runs with 14 hits, I can’t ask for much more. I’m really proud of how we went about business tonight.”

Mark Morris started early with three runs in the top of the first inning, then added two more in the top of the third. Hudson’s Bay replied with three runs of its own in the bottom half of the frame, at which point the Monarchs dropped the hammer with a seven-run fourth.

If that — and another run in the fifth — wasn’t enough, MM made it a complete blowout with a 10-spot in the top of the sixth, making it 23-4 before the Eagles scrounged a few back in an inconsequential bottom half.

Dossen Morrow led the charge at the plate with a 3-for-4 outting, drawing two walks, hitting a double, scoring four runs and driving five in. He was far from the only red-hot Monarch at the dish, though. Austin Lindquist went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two walks, two RBIs, and three runs. Langston Bartell drove in four runs on a pair of hits, and Jaxon Eaton brought in three on a double and two walks. At the top of the lineup, Kellen Desbiens had two hits in a 2-for-6 night, and scored two runs, while Carson Allen technically went 0-for-1 but drew three walks, scored every time he was on the bases, and logged an RBI.

Stephen Hammergreen went 2-for-4 at the plate, and also threw five innings in the start on the hill, striking out seven, walking five, and giving up two hits. He finished with four runs allowed, just one of which was earned.

Drew Wallace came in for the bottom of the sixth and ran into a bit of trouble, at which point Eaton entered and threw one pitch to get the final out of the game.

On a five-game winning streak, Mark Morris (6-3) will get another matchup with Hudson’s Bay to open next week, this time at home.

R.A. Long falls at home on the road

RIDGEFIELD — R.A. Long might have been the designated home team Friday, but Ridgefield defended the RORC like the home field it was, beating the Lumberjacks 13-7 on Friday in the first of two games between the 2A GSHL foes.

The Spudders — not used to batting first on their home field — struck for three runs in the top of the first, then scored another in the third, four in the fourth, and three in the fifth, before adding insurance runs in the sixth and seventh for good measure.

For their own part, the Lumberjacks managed a run in the first, did most of their damage in a five-run fourth, and added one more in the sixth, but never got close down the stretch.

Israel Rutherford went four innings in the start for RAL, allowing eight runs on eight hits and three walks. Jared Childers came in for the fifth inning and saw the rest of the way out, allowing five runs himself — four earned — on five hits and a pair of free passes.

The end result covered up a balanced offensive effort for R.A. Long, that saw eight of nine starters crack the hit column. Stephen Rooklidge and Logan Bodily led the way at the top of the lineup, combining to go 4-for-7 with three runs scored. Childers added a double and a walk, and Logan Dorland went 1-for-4 with three RBIs.

R.A. Long (3-7, 2-5 league) will try to snap its current skid in a rematch with the Spudders on Monday, back at the RORC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.