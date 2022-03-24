2A Baseball roundup: Bartell baffles Rapids bats, Monarchs barrel over Columbia River

VANCOUVER — There are some people who think that pitchers should not hit. Langston Bartell is not one of those people.

On Thursday the Monarch took care of business on the bump and in the box with a pair of hits to buffer a complete game effort in a 4-1 win for Mark Morris over Columbia River.

Bartell needed just 66 pitches to finish the game, throwing 55 strikes and striking out two batters while giving up just two hits and one run. He only walked one batter, and promptly picked the runner off at first.

“He just got ahead early and often,” MM coach Brock Myklebust said. “He was dominant and he’s thrown well against them the last couple years so it was nice to see him do it again.”

Still, the Rapids struck first with a run in the second inning when Sam Boyle drove in Chris Parkin to take a 1-0 lead.

The Monarchs answered back in the fifth with a run of their own and then put up three more in the sixth in order to hammer out their final advantage.

Batting in the seven spot, Bartell finished with a pair of hits and drove in a run to help his own cause. One of those hits was a double to the gap that Myklebust thought had a chance to leave the yard based on the way it jumped off Bartell’s barrel.

Kellen Desbiens turned in a pair of hits and a run for the Monarchs. Stephen Hammergren , Carson Ness and Austin Lindquist all added hits in the middle of the lineup and Colton Carlson sparked a rally with a picture perfect bunt.

“That bottom half today was big for us,” Myklebust said. “They really bought into our game plan and put the ball in play.”

With only two punchouts over the seven innings Bartell had plenty of help from his defense to get the job done. First baseman Dossen Morrow hosed a runner at third on a sacrifice bunt attempt in the fifth to extinguish a threat and Carlson put on a power shagging show in left field.

“Colton Carlson in left field he tracked down three balls that I thought for sure were extra base hits. He caught one just a step from the wall,” Myklebust said.

Mark Morris (2-3, 1-1 league) was scheduled to play at Fort Vancouver on Friday before turning around to host the Trappers on Monday. After that, the Monarchs will face off with R.A. Long for a home and away set next Wednesday and Thursday.

With the rivalry games on the horizon Myklesbust knows his team will have to remain focused on the job at hand, rather than the battles down the road.

“It’s always hard to stay focused when the Jacks are coming up,” the Monarchs’ skipper said.

Jacks hammer out 16-run inning to blowout Fort

The R.A. Long baseball team followed up its no-hitter of a first win Wednesday by letting the bats take over Thursday, slamming Fort Vancouver 25-3 in five innings in 2A GSHL play.

Toward the end, the Trappers were the ones doing most of the damage to themselves, in a complete implosion of a fourth inning. The Lumberjacks sent 22 batters to the plate in the frame — they had already batted around twice before recording the second out — drew 14 walks, had one hit batter, and logged four hits to bring in 16 runs.

“They did a good job of getting deep into counts and winning those pitches,” RAL coach Ryan Littlefield said. “But then once it got a little more out of hand, the approach shifted to anything in there, be aggressive and go after it.”

On the game, 11 Lumberjacks came around to score runs. The RAL order finished with eight hits and drew 19 free passes.

Stephen Rooklidge had another big game at the top of the R.A. Long lineup, going 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and four runs scored. Right behind him, Mitchell Lindsey smacked a double, and Jared Childers added a two-hit day, both of those knocks coming in the fourth inning.

“That’s kind of the story — when those three get going, the rest of our team goes, that’s for sure,” Littlefield said.

Lonnie Brown Jr. threw the first four innings for R.A. Long, giving up one run in the first and another in the second but striking out three and working around runners to give the Lumberjacks a solid start.

“He’s a mentally tough kid,” Littlefield said. “He did a good job of settling in there.”

Israel Rutherford came into pitch the top of the fifth and allowed one more run, but saw the huge win out.

R.A. Long (2-2) was set to host Toutle Lake in a non-league matchup Friday to end its week.

