2A Baseball: Rooklidge gets Lumberjacks started, R.A. Long routs Woodland

Last week, R.A. Long and Woodland squared off in the rain at Ridgefield that saw the Lumberjacks come out on top by two safeties in a football style final score of 17-13. The end result was the same at the Lumberyard on Monday, but with dry weather and a touch of sunshine, the Jacks rolled to a more traditional 11-1 win in six innings of 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

“Today it was just all about getting off to a decent start, making routine plays and not missing pitches on offense and I feel like they executed really well,” RAL coach Ryan Littlefield said.

The Jacks jumped on the Beavers with three runs in the first inning on RBI singles from Jared Childers and Mitchell Lindsey. The Jacks added another in the second on a groundout from Stephen Rooklidge and tacked on two more in the third on a two-run single from Hunter Brewer to take a 6-0 lead.

The Beavers answered with a run in the top of the fifth on a single from Keaten Stansberry to get on the board, but the Jacks came back and loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the inning, eventually scoring on a pair of passed balls, a hit by pitch and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Childers.

Logan Bodily ended the game in the sixth when a blooper to left fell below the glove of a Woodland outfielder for an error, allowing a run to score and giving the Jacks the run-rule victory.

Last season and earlier this year, the Jacks looked unsure of themselves in the batter’s box, but this season grown as a squad and those watching get a better sense of the comfort these Jacks feel at the plate.

“I think it’s just repetition and confidence,” Littlefield said. “Trusting in the approach that we’re all working on as a team… the guys are trusting their preparation and the more they continue to do that I think it’s going to be pretty special what we see.”

Stephen Rooklidge led RAL at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and runs scored on the game.

“Stephen Rooklidge has been consistent out of the leadoff spot all year, he should be an all-leaguer,” Littlefield said.

Childers, Lindsey and Brewer all finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs each to help lift the Jacks over the Beavers.

Tyler Young led the Beavers at the plate, nabbing two of Woodland’s five hits with a 2-for-3 day.

Israel Rutherford started on the mound and tossed two scoreless frames while allowing two hits and no walks to pair with four strikeouts. Lindsey took over in relief in the third and closed out the final four innings by allowing just one run on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

“Mitchell Lindsey is arguably the toughest the toughest guy we’ve got on this team,” Littlefield said. “He’s been banged up at times this year, gone through quite a bit of adversity. He’s handling it super well, he’s acting way more mature than a sophomore.”

Stansberry started on the mound for Woodland and worked his way through four innings of six run baseball, allowing five earned on seven hits with three walks and three strikeouts. The Beavers finished the game with a committee of four pitchers in the final two innings before the Jacks enacted the run rule.

The Beavers’ biggest threat to the Jacks on the day actually came in the first inning, where they loaded the bases with one out, only to be retired on back-to-back strikeouts. The runners left on base, paired with a hefty helping of free passes proved to be a big difference in the Beavers’ performance against the Jacks this time around.

“We loaded the bases with one out and did not drive any runs in,” Woodland coach Joseph Brown said. “And then you’ve got to throw strikes. Too many walks, too many hit batters.”

R.A. Long (8-9, 7-8 league) is still in the hunt for the playoff race in the 2A GSHL. With five spots available, the Jacks currently sit in seventh but still have a shot at catching Hudson’s Bay in fifth with two games left for the Jacks to play, starting with a home game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against Columbia River before turning around to visit the Rapids on Friday.

“We get to play a really, really, really good opponent in Columbia River on Wednesday (and) Friday,” Littlefield said. “(We can) see what we’re made of, see how we’ve progressed this year.”

Even though the Jacks certainly need to win both games to have a shot at the postseason, they’re still gunning for a spot.

“Let’s go out there and bear down and do this thing right now,” Littlefield said of his team’s mindset. “We’ve got nothing to lose, we’re a young team. People expect us to fall short and when we’ve come out on top this year it fires these guys up.”

Woodland (4-15, 3-12 league) will be on the outside of the playoff picture at year’s end, so they’ll be playing for pride when they are back in Longview to take on Mark Morris at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

