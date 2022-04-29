2A Baseball: R.A. Long wins long, wet struggle with Woodland

RIDGEFIELD — There was a sloppy, high-scoring slugfest in the making at the RORC, and all R.A. Long and Woodland needed to do was just add water.

Moved south to the artificial turf of the RORC in order to play through the rain, the Lumberjacks and Beavers started their evening with a low-scoring affair, but as the precipitation came down heavier and heavier, the free passes and errors and runs piled up and the pace of play slowed down. In the end, the Lumberjacks had the last laugh, scoring 14 of their runs in the final two innings to come out on top 17-13.

“It wasn’t clean, glad we came out on top,” RAL coach Ryan Littlefield said. “Both teams had to deal with the condition, and it appears we were able to deal with it just a little bit better.”

R.A. Long entered the sixth inning trailing 6-3, after Woodland took advantage of a pair of errors in the bottom of the fifth to score three runs and grabbed its first lead of the game.

The Jacks set the table but nearly ran themselves out of a rally with mental mistakes, with the first out of the inning coming when a trail runner didn’t sprint to second base on a single to center field and was forced out, and the second coming on a fouled-off push bunt attempt with two strikes.

The visitors had gotten a run in, but with the way Woodland had just scored, it would have been a huge missed opportunity for R.A. Long had the frame ended there.

Instead, it was just getting started.

Hunter Brewer walked to load the bases, and Stephen Rooklidge drew another walk to force a run home. Logan Bodily drove a run in to tie the game at 6-6, and Jared Childers gave the Lumberjacks the lead again with a 2-RBI single.

From there, Woodland’s wheels fell off. Eight straight Lumberjacks reached on free passes. When the dust settled, the Beavers needed five pitchers to get out of the frame, and R.A. Long had a 14-6 lead.

“With these guys, you always know that you’re going to get 100% effort,” Littlefield said. “I never have to worry about that with our team. When we struggle is in the focus department sometimes, when we make silly mistakes. But I never have to worry about guys picking each other up, responding to adversity, doing things like that.”

Things were just starting to get wild. As the rain fell heavier and heavier, the Jacks struggled to put the Beavers away as well. Woodland came back to hit double digits in the bottom of the sixth and make it 14-11, and while R.A. Long added to its lead in the top of the seventh, Woodland came back with two runs before Jared Childers was finally able to slam the door and end it.

Childers was the third RAL pitcher, and the ninth hurler to take the hill between the two teams — in a game where both starters pitched into the fifth inning.

“When it rains like this, you can’t ride a guy or have a pitching duel or anything like that,” Littlefield said. “You have to look at pitch count, see if a guy is weathering the storm okay, and filter guys in and out, especially when it’s cold. We pitched more guys, and not guys that we wanted to, today because of the conditions. It was not ideal.”

Childers and Mitchell Lindsey led the Lumberjacks from the middle of the order, combining to go 6-for-8 with five runs scored and five RBIs. Two spots below them in the order, Lonnie Brown Jr. added a 3-for-3 line with two walks to reach base five times.

On the Woodland side of things, Blaine Hix led the way at the plate, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and four runs scored. Mark Morales, Lucas Somers, and Brett Martynowicz also had multi-hit games.

Israel Rutherford went 4 ⅓ innings for R.A. Long to start, working quickly through the Woodland order the first pass before running into trouble the second. Three of the six runs he allowed were earned, on nine hits and a walk. Hunter Brewer came in for middle relief and got the game through the seventh — only one of his five runs was earned — and Childers gave up a pair in the seventh.

Morales lasted longer than his counterpart for Woodland, allowing eight runs in 5 ⅔ innings. In that nightmare of a sixth, though, the Beavers went through five pitching changes before landing on Somers, who finally got the final out of the inning.

Woodland (4-12, 3-9 league) was set to face Columbia River on Saturday, before R.A. Long (5-11, 4-9) hosts the Beavers on Monday.

