2A Baseball: R.A. Long drops pitchers' duel to Columbia River

The pitchers ruled the day at the Lumberyard on Wednesday, but R.A. Long found itself the worse off in the end, falling to Columbia River 4-1.

The Rapids brought Sam Boyle, their senior ace committed to pitch on the shores of Montlake for UW next season. The Jacks countered with a freshman — Hunter Brewer — wrapping up his first varsity season.

But for five innings, there was little to separate the two on the scoreboard.

“I’m really proud of (Brewer),” RAL coach Ryan Littlefield said. “He battled really, really hard. Didn’t really have any booted balls on defense or anything like that. It was a great outing.”

Going up against the top scoring offense in the 2A GSHL, Brewer allowed just three hits in five innings of work countering Boyle’s pure velocity with hooks, movement, and the occasional quick pitch.

When River did get to the freshman early, it came on a pair of leadoff walks in the first and second innings. Both times, the Rapids dropped down a sacrifice bunt to move the runner over, and both times, that runner came around to score.

“In that situation, it’s kind of a learning experience for a freshman, when you walk the leadoff hitter against a really, really talented team,” Littlefield said. “They’re going to play for one run an inning when you’ve got Sam Boyle on the mound, and that’s what they did early on.”

Out the gate, RAL matched River in its manufacturing. Stephen Rooklidge led off the bottom of the first with a shot back up the middle, went to second on an error on a pickoff throw, and took third on a Logan Bodily groundout.

That brought up Jared Childers, who scuffed a chopper down the third base line, soft enough to score Rooklidge and tie the game up at 1-1.

But after R.A. Long’s first three batters of the game all put the ball in play, only three more Jacks would do so the rest of the afternoon.

“When you’ve got a guy who’s got velo like that, you’ve got to make him establish a secondary pitch,” Littlefield said. “He threw a couple good ones there at the end, but for the most part he was able to just roll through the whole game with the fastball.”

Boyle settled down and blew RAL’s batters away, finishing with 17 strikeouts — including 11 in a row at one point. The Jacks didn’t manage a baserunner after Brewer drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the second.

“We needed to put balls in play early in the count when the situation is like that and make the defense make plays instead of just putting the ball in the hands of Sam Boyle, because that plays to their advantage,” Littlefield said.

After the Rapids made it 2-1 in the top of the second, Boyle went on his strikeout tear, while Brewer continued to work around traffic, pulling multiple escape acts to put up three straight scoreless frames. In the fourth, he managed to get out unscathed after a leadoff walk, thanks in large part to a diving catch out in deep right field by Israel Rutherford.

“The thing I’m most proud of is his body language and maturity,” Littlefield said of his freshman. “When he gets in tough situations, he doesn’t mope around as much, you don’t see him getting down on himself. That’s what I told him my biggest goal for him at the beginning of the season was: to not act like a freshman and not let situations get the best of him.”

In the sixth inning, Littlefield gave the ball to Childers to finish the game out. The sophomore struck out two in his first frame, but ran into trouble in the seventh, when two walks came around to score as Boyle took insurance matters into his own hands with a 2-RBI single.

R.A. Long (7-11, 6-9 league) will get one more crack at Columbia River to close out the regular season, in Vancouver on Friday, needing a win to sustain any outside hopes of a District pigtail matchup.

Mark Morris beats Woodland, stays in hunt atop 2A GSHL

The Mark Morris baseball team took care of its business Wednesday at home on senior night, downing Woodland 13-2 in five innings.

“Today was a good bounce back from a tough loss last night,” MM coach Brock Myklebust said. “It was good to see the boys come out with some assertiveness.”

Myklebust started all seven of his seniors in their final home regular season game, and the slightly-altered lineup paid dividends, putting up at least four runs in each of the first three innings.

Stephen Hammergreen, Carson Ness, and Seth Beres all logged multi-hit games back-to-back-to-back in the Mark Morris lineup, combining to go 8-for-9 with nine RBIs and five runs scored. Corbin Jensen added a double and a pair of walks drawn, and scored three runs.

On the hill, Jaden Anderson gave the Monarchs the perfect start as an opener, striking out all three batters he faced in the first inning. In the second, MM turned to Austin Lindquist, who went on to punch out six in three frames. Drew Wallace came on to throw the seventh, and while Woodland did tag him for two runs — just one was earned — he still kept the lead above 10 to end the game early.

Brett Martynowicz took the loss for Woodland, giving up seven runs on three hits and five walks in 1 ⅓ innings. Asher Ulibarri allowed six runs in 1 ⅔ innings, and Colton Hall threw a scoreless bottom of the fourth.

Ulibarri and Mason Rickard drove in the Beavers’ two runs.

The win keeps Mark Morris a half game behind Columbia River for first place in the 2A GSHL. A win in their rematch with the Beavers at Woodland would guarantee the Monarchs no worse than second in league, earning them a home game in the first round of the district tournament. A win and an R.A. Long win over Columbia River would see them win the league. A loss and a Ridgefield win over Washougal would see them enter a tie for second place with the Spudders.

