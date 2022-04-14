2A Baseball: R.A. Long can’t climb back in loss to Hudson’s Bay at Story Field

R.A. Long had a chance to step on the big diamond under the lights at David Story Field on Thursday night to take on Hudson’s Bay, but early on it looked like the Lumberacks’ time on LCC’s turf might be short lived.

After falling to the Eagles 1-0 the previous day, the Jacks were trailing 7-0 in their home rematch before putting together multiple big innings to cut into the Eagles’ lead. But the Jacks couldn’t climb all the way back and suffered a 14-7 loss in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

Twenty four hours after neither team was able to plate a run through six innings on Wednesday, Bay plated three runs in the top half of the first before the Jacks had a chance to step to the plate.

Eliminating errors has been of goal for these Jacks all season as they develop and gain experience, but the mistakes found their way back on the field in the third as the Eagles took advantage of a string of errors to plate another four runs and take a 7-0 lead.

On the cusp of falling into run-rule territory, the Jacks were in desperate need of some sort of answer just to prevent the game from being called off early.

“We just pretty much came together and said ‘Hey, we’re not going to roll over, we’re going to fight, we’re going to see what we’re made of and we’re going to make this a competitive game. You’ve just got to start one pitch at a time,’” RAL coach Ryan Littlefield said.

The Jacks would get its answer, but only part of it.

R.A. Long loaded the bases without recording an out in the bottom of the third. Then the Eagles returned the favor with an error on a routine fly ball to put the Jacks on the board.

After Theodore Mauricio got caught by a pickoff at first, he bought time between first and second, allowing Stephen Rooklidge to break for the plate and beat the throw home.

A walk loaded the bases again for the Jacks with two outs, then Lonnie Brown Jr. stepped to the plate and pushed a ground ball through the hole between third and short to score two more and cut Hudson’s Bay’s lead to 7-4.

“It was a really good response,” Littlefield said. “I was super proud of them for stringing some things together, for staying focused. Pitch selection was better. We stayed on focus and on time for the fastball, that was the biggest thing.”

The Eagles added a run in the fourth and another in the fifth to extend the lead back to five at 9-4. But the Jacks found themselves with the bases loaded once again in the bottom of the fifth. This time Stephen Rooklidge to the dish with a chance to do some damage and he took a note from Brown and snuck a soft liner by the shortstop in the same hole Brown took advantage of earlier to knock in another pair for the Jacks.

RAL added its third run in the inning on another error by the Eagles to pull within two at 9-7. With two frames to play.

Though there was a lot of energy in the Jacks’ dugout after the big response, RAL wasn’t able to climb further and the Eagles put up four more runs in the top of the seventh to seal the deal.

Rooklidge led the Lumberjacks at the dish with a 2-for-5 game with two RBIs and a run scored. Brown also had a pair of RBIs and worked two walks to finish 1-for-2 for RAL.

Hunter Brewer got the start on the mound for the Jacks and tossed three innings before leaving the game in the third after rolling his ankle at the plate. He finished allowing three earned runs on five hits while walking three batters.

Mitchell Lindsey took over for Brewer and tossed two innings while giving up an earned run on three hits. Then Logan Dorland tossed the final two frames, allowing two earned on three hits for RAL.

Jared Childers was a jack of all trades against the Eagles. He started at third, made his way to second once Lindsey took the mound, then found himself behind the dish once Dorland stepped in to close out the game. Some players take on the utility role for lack of a true home, but Childers does it because he’s good enough to play anywhere on the diamond for the Jacks.

“I thought Childers competed really, really hard today,” Littlefield said. “Had some really good at-bats. (We) threw him all over the place. The guy is just a gamer, can’t say enough about his leadership.”

After an error-free game on Wednesday, the Jacks made eight mistakes on Thursday, allowing the Eagles to build their early lead and close the game late, proving that the sophomore-laden lineup of RAL is still working out the bugs in the field.

But that youthful roster never quit. The Jacks fell behind and rallied at multiple points, showing the progress they’ve made since their 20-2 season-opening drubbing at Kelso.

“We made (eight) errors so it shows some inexperience (and) shows some growing pains,” Littlefield said. “But also when you’re talking about the bounce back, that’s the other thing. They’re hungry, they want to come to the yard every day. These guys are good friends. Everybody’s got their backs.”

Two losses in two days can weigh on any coach, but Littlefield was focusing on the positives at the end of a cold, rainy night at David Story Field.

“Our goal is to win…but the game is so much bigger than that,” he said. “I’m super proud of these guys for the work that they’re putting in. For how we’re improving on the mound, for how we’re improving on defense and what we’re doing offensively.”

And although the rain might’ve soured the experience, the Jacks were still happy to take to the turf at LCC for a game.

“It was a great experience…It’s always a lot of fun to get over here to compete and we’re certainly thankful that LCC was able to host us,” Littlefield said.

R.A. Long (3-5, 2-4 league) turned around for a showdown with Ridgefield on the road at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

