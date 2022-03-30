2A Baseball: Morrow's blast sparks Mark Morris in win over R.A. Long

A two-run blast by Dossen Morrow in the top half of the opening frame helped drive Mark Morris to a 9-3 win over rival R.A. Long in 2A Greater St. Helens League play at the Lumberyard on Wednesday.

After Kellen Debiens reached base after getting hit by a pitch, Morrow dug into the box and gave one a jolt that carried over the wall and put the Monarchs up 2-0 before the Lumberjacks even had a look at the dish.

The dinger was Morrow’s first of the year and helps get him back to his All-League form from 2021.

“Dossen Morrow finally hit a ball over the fence, we’ve been waiting for that,” MM coach Brock Myklebust said. “It’s nice for him to finally get back to where he left off last year.”

A single from Carson Ness added another run for the Monarchs to put them up 3-0 after the first frame.

Desbiens singled home a run in the top of the second to give the Monarchs a quick 4-0 lead and swing much of the momentum their way, but that’s where things turned in Myklebust’s eyes.

“(Our) approach was good for about one and a half innings,” he said. “I don’t want to sound sour about that, but we tried to pull a baseball that we have no reason pulling. The wind definitely knocked down a couple extra base hits today, but that’s Longview.”

Although their approach may not have been to their coach’s liking the Monarchs still managed to add three runs to the lead in the top of the fourth in three consecutive at-bats. Morrow grounded out but knocked in a run, then Stephen Hammergren brought in another on a single up the middle before Ness snuck a single into the outfield between the shortstop and third basemen to put MM up 7-0.

The Lumberjacks managed to break through and bring a run home in the fourth. Jared Childers pulled a double into the right-center gap to wake up the Jacks’ dugout, then came in to score on a single from Logan Bodily to put a run on the board for the red and black side.

But the Jacks gave the run back in the fifth when a mishandled bunt allowed an aggressive Carson Allen to score from second. Allen’s aggressive base running was just one of many heady plays by the Monarchs on the base paths.

“I felt like base running was our key today,” Myklebust said. “I like to play the game in motion myself personally and these guys buy into it. Even if it looks like a circus half the time, every 90 (feet) we get, whether it’s ugly or not, it’s 90.”

Hammergren exemplified that philosophy later in the game, turning a pickoff attempt at first into a stolen base. Then with nobody covering third, Hammergren decided he’d take that base too and wound up standing just 90 feet from home plate.

“We have enough speed and power in our lineup,” Myklebust said. “We’ll be smart. I only get to run us out of innings, they don’t get to.”

The aggressive base running flustered the Jacks throughout the game, further adding to the hole the Jacks’ would have to try to climb out of.

“We didn’t do a great job of controlling the run game in addition to those free 90s as well,” Littlefield said. “When you compound free base runners and they can get off and running it’s hard to limit offense regardless of how a team’s hitting.”

Myklebust made special mention of Seth Beres on the base paths, who singled in the seventh and stole second and third before scoring.

“(He’s) an ideal team player,” Myklebust said. “He got in there and he got a knock and went first to home and was an insurance run.”

The Jacks had their chances throughout the day to even the score, but they couldn’t put the at-bats together to do so. After Hunter Brewer knocked in a run in the bottom of the fifth, the Jacks loaded the bases but left them all stranded, showcasing a plate approach that wasn’t in line with what Littlefield was expecting.

“Honestly really disappointed in our offensive approach,” Littlefield said. “I felt like we could’ve done a lot more today especially with our game plan coming in…You’ve got to have competitive at-bats when you’re playing from behind early on.”

The Jacks were stifled in the early innings by Langston Bartell on the mound. Bartell would eventually go the distance and tossed all seven innings for MM, allowing seven hits and tallying eight strikeouts.

“We didn’t even make Bartell establish a secondary pitch,” Littlefield said. “He kind of just threw the fastball the entire game and instead of getting in there and being ready for inning number one, it took us three or four innings to actually get timing down when we should’ve been ready to go before we even got in the box.”

Myklebust said that Bartell was on an extended pitch count of 85 with plenty of rest time looming over spring break, but Bartell found the zone often enough to go the distance and finish just above his target number.

“He threw strikes early and often and as long as he does that he’ll be fine,” Myklebust said.

Morrow was the leader at the dish for MM, finishing 1-for-3 with three RBI’s.

Childers was the most consistent hitter for RAL, finishing 2-for-3 with a run scored in the effort.

Longview’s two teams won’t have to wait long to renew their rivalry. R.A. Long (3-2, 2-1 league) was set to take its trip across town to play at Mark Morris (4-4, 3-0 league) on Thursday in a back-to-back scenario for the Squirrel City Slam.

