2A Baseball: Morrow’s bomb ignites Mark Morris in win over Washougal

Early on it looked as though Mark Morris was about to let assistant coach Jason McClung’s painstaking work to get the Monarchs' home field ready for Wednesday’s game against Washougal go to waste. But Dossen Morrow had other ideas and launched a moonshot to tie the game in the third inning to help drive the Monarchs to a big 7-3 win that doubled as another big step in their search for a 2A Greater St. Helens League title.

The Monarchs have developed a trend as of late, one that probably has added a little stress to Brock Myklebust’s head coaching duties. The Monarchs have been spotting teams runs early, only to make a string of dramatic comebacks.

Wednesday’s matchup was no different, when the Monarchs found themselves in a 3-0 hole after the top of the first inning. The Panthers managed to scored runs on a passed ball, an error and a ground ball to jump in front of MM.

But Stephen Hammergren didn’t let one inning define his performance on the mound. Instead, he settled in, focused on the zone and jumped ahead early in counts to shut out the Panthers over the next five frames.

“After that first inning he challenged (hitters),” Myklebust said. “He was mixing pitches, getting ahead with his fastball, mixing in curveballs, pitching them high and just doing everything right essentially.”

Hammergren would only allow two hits while striking out nine in six innings of work, with his lone earned run allowed coming in that three-run stretch in the first.

“He competed,” Myklebust said. “Not many guys can give up three runs in the first and only one of them earned and be able to end up throwing six innings…that’s just his competitive nature. He likes to compete his butt off.”

But the Monarchs still needed to find some runs even after Hammergren was dialed in on the mound. After failing to bring any home in the first two innings, Morrow was ready to light the match, and he did so by clobbering a fastball up in the zone and sending it the opposite way over the deepest part of the wall in right-center. The fence reads 360 feet, and Morrow cleared that — and then some — for a three run bomb that evened the score at 3-3 and instantly ignited the Monarchs as they came bursting out of the dugout in unison.

“(It was) a nice high fastball he left up there and I just cranked it,” Morrow said.

Before he had the chance to take his trip around the bags and emphatically stomp on home plate, Morrow was looking to give the Monarchs the shot in the arm they needed.

“(There was) just a lack of energy and I just went up there and had intent at the plate and just got it done,” Morrow said.

Standing in the coach’s box on the third baseline, Myklebust got the sense that something big was on its way.

“Dossen knew something firm was coming and he’s a smart, good hitter and he just went that way with it,” Myklebust said.

After the puddles settled, the dugout was still buzzing. With current bat restrictions in place, not many high school players have the pop to send one out that far. The only name that came to Myklebust’s mind that could launch one like that was his former teammate turned rival coach over at R.A. Long.

“I don’t think anybody’s left the yard like that since (Ryan) Littlefield,” he said.

The deep dinger clearly shifted the tone for the Kings of crash as their approach and energy across the board picked up, even after leaving the bases loaded in the third after Morrow’s homer.

“I think that lit us up, sparked a fire,” Morrow said. “We got going after that and just closed it.”

Hammergren helped his own cause in the fourth with a hard line shot up the middle to give the Monarchs the lead. Then in the fifth, Trenton Lamb singled on an opposite-way blooper with the bases loaded to score two and put MM up 6-3.

As if that wasn’t enough, Hammergren put the exclamation mark on the win with a line drive to left that quickly cleared the fence for a solo homer to give MM its 7-3 lead.

Austin Lindquist stepped in to close the game with a perfect seventh inning, sending the Monarchs to right field for their obligatory post-win team photo.

“Last year we weren’t able to do that and I think having a year under our belt, I never feel like we’re out of it,” Myklebust said of the come-from-behind effort.

Morrow finished 1-for-3 with a very loud three RBIs. Hammergren was as good at the plate as he was on the mound, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Mark Morris (11-4, 9-2 league) still sits atop of the 2A GSHL with four games left to play, inching ever closer to their goal of capturing their first league title since 2013.

“I don’t believe there’s one player on this team that has ever won a league championship in any sport,” Myklebust said. “So whenever we’re in the gym practicing, which has been a lot lately, we just take a second and look at the banners.”

But Myklebust knows that road isn’t easy, but added that these comebacks have ensure the Monarchs are ready for anything that’s thrown at them in the postseason.

“Our district, I would be willing to say confidently that it’s the most competitive district in the state,” Myklebust said. “And we want to win league, we want to win district, we want to win a state championship and games are going to be like this where we get down and we’ve got to compete.”

The Monarchs are set to be back in action against Hockinson at 4:30 p.m., Friday, at home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.