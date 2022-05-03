2A Baseball: Misplays, missed chances doom Mark Morris against Hockinson

Mark Morris coach Brock Myklebust was blunt after the Monarchs’ 6-5 loss to Hockinson at Story Field on Tuesday:

“We didn’t play well enough to win.”

There wasn’t one play that flipped the game on its head at any point, or one thing in particular that led to the result. But in just about every phase of the game, the Monarchs came up just a bit lacking at some point or another, and it translated into a blown lead, a failed comeback attempt, and a defeat in a vital game in the homestretch of the 2A GSHL season.

Mark Morris — designated as the visitors, since the game was a makeup for a washed-out matchup at Hockinson — took the early lead with a pair of runs in the top of the second inning on an error and an RBI infield single by Langston Bartell. The Monarchs went on to score twice more in the fourth to make it 4-1 on a Carson Ness 2-RBI single up the middle, but the runs alone don’t tell the whole story.

Looking back with the end result in mind, Myklebust’s focus was more on the runs MM couldn’t cash in. Through the first four innings, the Monarchs left nine runners on base. They finished with 11 men left on, eight of which ended their respective frames in scoring position.

“Unfortunately, that’s kind of become a common occurrence for us, where we are leaving baserunners on,” Myklebust said. “It just comes down to having a plan at the plate and being unselfish. I won’t say that swinging at the first pitch is unselfish thing… but when the results don’t go the way we want, it goes down as a selfish at-bat.”

That left the door open for the Hawks, and after knocking with a run in the bottom of the third, they burst through in the fourth.

Bartell had given up some hard contact his first time through the first three frames, but gotten out of it with just one run to his line thanks to three strikeouts, a nice barehanded play on a bunt to get a lead runner at third base, and a bullet of a throw from Trent Lamb behind the plate to get a would-be base stealer at second. But in the fourth, the hard contact began to stack up, and between bad bounces, misplays, and actual errors, Mark Morris couldn’t get out of its own way.

“I thought we were missing up a little bit,” Myklebust said. “When you miss up, balls are going to get hit hard, and you have to make plays when the ball is hit hard and we didn’t.”

It started with an infield single, then a high chopper led to an error in the infield. A comebacker that bounced off of Bartell’s glove — the second such ball of the day — loaded the bases, and another infield single off leather brought a run home. A bloop single made it 4-3 and kept the bases loaded, setting up a 2-RBI single to give the Hawks the lead with one out. Mark Morris nearly got out of the inning on a tailor-made double-play, but a throwing error on the turn allowed another run to come home.

Suddenly trailing, MM’s bats went quiet, and the offense couldn’t muster much until the top of the seventh. Corbin Jensen led off with an infield single, and Carson Allen drew a walk. Lamb put down a sacrifice bunt with two strikes to move both runners into scoring position for the top of the order, and Kellen Desbiens made it 6-5 with an RBI groundout. With Bartell at the plate in a two-strike count, Myklebust sent Allen from third, only to have the umpire ring Bartell up on a low strike.

“That was on me. I was guessing curveball, and (Allen) is the fastest guy in the program,” Myklebust said. “He beat the ball to the plate. It worked out, it was just that the wasn’t how we wanted.”

As a team, the Monarchs finished with just five hits — all singles, two of the infield variety. Bartell went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and an RBI. Stephen Hammergren didn’t get a hit, but drew three walks to get on base consistently.

Bartell took the loss on the hill, giving up six runs, three of which were earned, on 10 hits. Sophomore Jackson Rohl, making his first appearance coming back from an injury, tossed two shutout innings in relief, walking two and giving up a hit.

The loss — coupled with Columbia River’s win over Washougal — jumps the Rapids a half game ahead of the Monarchs in the 2A GSHL standings with two games left. Mark Morris (12-5, 11-3) will face Woodland on Wednesday and Thursday; while trying to take care of their own business, the Monarchs will also have to grit their teeth and root for R.A. Long to upset River at least once.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.