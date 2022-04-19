2A Baseball: Mark Morris wins home game on road over Bay

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris baseball team found itself in weird territory Tuesday afternoon, playing a home game at Hudson’s Bay’s field due to Monday’s rain, and that may have had something to do with the Monarchs’ weird start. But it didn’t take the hosts on the road time to right the ship, turning things around with a five-run first inning to win 10-6.

“We just came out swinging today,” MM coach Brock Myklebust said.

The Eagles jabbed for three runs in the top of the first off of starter Langston Bartell before the Monarchs fully realized they were in fact the team that got to be in the field first. But once Bartell got his side back in the dugout, Mark Morris didn’t take long to find its groove.

“I challenged the top of our order to extend at-bats,” Myklebust said. “It’s really easy to swing out of the zone early in the game because you’re antsy. I challenged them to see more pitches in the at-bat, and that’s what they did.”

Kellen Desbiens led things off with a double to left field. Corbin Jensen followed that with a walk. Dossen Morrow plated both of them with another double, and Stephen Hammergren tied things up at 3-3 with a two-bagger of his own.

“Dawson and Hammergren missed leaving the yard by probably a foot, both of them,” Myklebust said.

That got things evened up going to the middle and bottom of the order, and the line kept moving to the tune of two more runs.

The Monarchs went quiet after that, but once the Eagles responded to tie things up in the top of the fifth, Mark Morris dropped another big inning with a four-run, two-out rally in the bottom half of the frame.

“Two-out RBIs are daggers,” Myklebust said.

The Monarchs combined for 15 hits as a lineup, led by three apiece from Jensen and Carson Ness. Desbiens, Jense, and Morrow combined to go 7-for-12 with two doubles, three RBIs, six runs scored, and three walks at the top of the order.

After the tough top of the first, Bartell settled down for two shutout frames, then allowed a run apiece in the fourth and fifth. The junior — who due to the Monarchs’ designated bye week getting stacked on top of spring break, was making his first start in 22 days — lasted five innings, giving up five runs on six hits and a walk.

“Last week we threw a 65-pitch pen, but a pen isn’t the same as game action,” Myklebust said. “But he did a great job bouncing back.”

Austin Lindquist gave up a run on two hits in a one-inning set-up job, and Hammergren walked one but worked around it for a clean seventh to see the game out.

Mark Morris (8-3, 7-1) was set to face Ridgefield under the lights at the RORC on Wednesday evening, before hosting the Spudders on Friday.

