2A Baseball: Mark Morris shuts out R.A. Long, sweeps Squirrel City series

Less than 24 hours after Mark Morris took the first game of the season's Squirrel City series over R.A. Long at the Lumberyard, the Monarchs shut down the Lumberjacks at home on Thursday night, holding R.A. Long to just one hit in a 5-0 win.

Stephen Hammergren was initially tabbed to start on the bump for the Monarchs, but senior Jaden Anderson made a plea to his coach to get the nod in his final matchup against MM’s crosstown rival.

“Realistically, it wasn’t his day to start,” MM coach Brock Myklebust said. “It was Stevie’s day to start, but it was Jaden’s last Civil War and he wanted the baseball and I had to reward him and he shoved. That was awesome.”

Anderson made sure to back up his request, and his skippers' trust, with a dominant performance on the hill. He tossed five scoreless innings, allowing just a single hit on an infield single from RAL’s Logan Bodily in the second inning.

The hit would be the only one the Jacks could muster as Anderson struck out six batters in his five frames and walked just three RAL hitters in a solid stint on the hill.

Hammergren would eventually get his chance to show off his arm on the mound, but first he did so from centerfield. The Jacks put runners on second and third with the Monarchs holding a one-run lead in the top of the second. RAL looked poised to even the score on a flyout to center off the bat of Logan Dorland, but Hammergren had different ideas.

After hearing Myklebust yell “throw him out” almost immediately after the ball jumped off the bat, Hammergren set up and fired to home, catching Lonnie Brown Jr. tagging up and beating him home with time to spare, much to the shock and awe of the Lumberjacks in the dugout.

With the Jacks' threat nullified the Monarchs added a run in the bottom of the third on a bloop single to right field off the bat of Carson Ness that scored Dossen Morrow to take a 2-0 lead.

Then MM finally broke through for a multi-score inning in the fifth. Morrow got things started with an RBI single to left field that scored Kellen Desbiens. Then Ness found a spot in right field again to bring in Morrow. The Monarchs tacked another run on with a double steal on a first and third situation to take a 5-0 lead.

After the big inning, Hammergren got his chance to show his stuff on the mound and he made the most of it across the final two innings. Hammergren held the Jacks hitless and struck out five batters to close out the win for MM.

“Having your number one and a half (or) two guy as a closer, that helps,” Myklebust said of Hammergren.

The win gives the Monarchs the season sweep over the Jacks, doing so in just 48 hours time.

“There was a lot of excitement coming into it (and) lot of excitement postgame,” Myklebust said. “R.A. Long is a good team and our guys know that, but they had won a couple games early and they were feeling good and we were just kind of counting down the days until we got to go against them. I didn’t even have to say anything to our 15 on the bench. They were pretty dialed in.”

Ness led the Monarchs with a 2-for-2 day at the dish with two RBIs to help lift MM. Morrow finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Mark Morris’ pitching was a bright spot in both games for MM and while Myklebust said MM’s approach at the plate is “slowly getting better,” he’s confident they will be a force to be reckoned with on the mound, especially when they get back to full strength.

“I think we have a good three-headed monster and Dossen Morrow realistically is just as good as all three of them," Myklebust said. "He didn’t throw one time in the first half of the season, so we still have a fourth starter,"

The Monarchs will also add a lefty arm to the rotation as Jackson Rohl continues to work his way back into form while recovering from an injury.

On RAL’s side of things, coach Ryan Littlefield said he was looking for improvement at the plate from Wednesday’s matchup, but didn’t see the changes in the rematch.

“I thought the approach in the box was more of the same and we didn’t adjust very well,” Littlefield said. "They were able to get ahead. Got ahead, stayed ahead, it’s easier to pitch that way.”

Littlefield gave credit to the MM hurlers, knowing they’d see some tough pitchers prior to heading into the matchup.

Both teams now head to a break in the schedule at different ends of the spectrum.

Mark Morris (5-4, 3-2 league) won’t play another game for more than two full weeks, but they’ll hope to keep their momentum rolling after the time off and pick up where they left off when they take the field again against Hudson’s Bay at home on April 15.

In the meantime, the Monarchs will hope to get healthy and stay sharp during the break.

“We’re just going to stick to our script,” Myklebust said. “We have a routine in practice that we stick to. We have 15-16 guys on the bench that challenge each other every day, and halfway through spring break we’ll jump back into it.”

When the Monarchs return to play, they have their eyes set on the 2A Greater St. Helens League's top prize.

“We haven’t won a league title since ’13 at Mark Morris,” Myklebust said. “That’s our number one goal. Last year it was to get playoffs, we did that. The league title is what we want.”

For R.A. Long (3-3, 2-2 league), they’ll also get a break before hitting the road at Hudson’s Bay on April 11.

In their off time, the Jacks will look to sharpen up on the defensive end and limit errors in order to continue to build the culture that Littlefield has sought to implement since taking over as RAL’s skipper last season.

“What am I looking for? More towards building a championship culture where you never come watch the Jacks and they make five errors,” Littlefield said.

