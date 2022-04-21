2A Baseball: Mark Morris rallies for extra inning win over Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — For much of the night it looked like one crooked inning was going to burn Mark Morris on Wednesday. But down to their final out and their final strike, the Monarchs made a late rally to beat Ridgefield 6-4 in eight innings and stay atop the 2A Greater St. Helens League rankings.

“(It’s a) big sigh of relief,” Mark Morris coach Brock Myklebust said. “Our guys competed. I was telling them that I think this is the first real baseball game we’ve played all season. Blowout wins or blowout losses…those aren’t real baseball games.”

Kellen Desbiens gave the Monarchs the first lead of the night with an RBI single in the third inning before the Monarchs brought another run through on an error to go up 2-0.

But the Spudders matched that — and then some — with four runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 4-2 lead.

“I said ‘remember 24 hours ago when we gave up four in the first and we scored five?...This is no different,” Myklebust said after the big inning for the Spudders.

The Monarchs' skipper was referencing MM’s 10-6 come-from-behind win over Hudson’s Bay on Tuesday. Against the Spuds they summoned some of that same mojo, it just took a little longer.

For a while it looked like that one big inning would be enough to put the Spudders over the top. The Monarchs trailed 4-3 heading to the top half of the seventh, and with two outs and Dossen Morrow at the plate, MM got exactly what it needed. With two strikes on him, Morrow snuck a single through the infield between the third basemen and shortstop to keep MM alive.

Colton Carlson came on to pinch run for Morrow and worked his way into scoring position with a steal. Then Stephen Hammergren found himself at the plate with a pair of strikes on him. Hammergren battled, fouling off multiple off speed pitches before working a ball through the infield in nearly the exact spot Morrow hit it. Carlson came around to score and all of a sudden the Monarchs had new life, and a tie ballgame at 4-4.

Austin Lindquist took over in the seventh for Jaden Anderson on the mound and surrendered a leadoff double to put the winning run for Ridgefield on second, but MM catcher Trenton Lamb gunned him out trying to steal third for the first out of the inning.

With the momentum leaking out of the Monarch dugout, Langston Bartell bombed a double over the right fielder’s head at the wall to lead off the eighth. After trying to get a bunt down and taking a foul tip off the helmet, Jaxon Eaton singled instead. The next pitch plunked Lamb in the shoulder to load the bases for MM.

Desbiens got MM started in the third, and he was sure to help them finish it in extras. With a keen eye, Desbiens walked on just four pitches to score Bartell from third and give MM a 5-4 lead. Corbin Jensen grounded out on an infield hit, but a Ridgefield defender mishandled it and could only get Jensen at first, allowing another run to score and putting MM up 6-4.

Hammergren took the rock to close the game in the eighth and secured his second save in as many days after allowing a leadoff infield single.

“Having Hammergren to close the game, not many coaches have that tool in their belt, but we do,” Myklebust said. “And he always wants the baseball. Props to him.”

Anderson tossed six full innings for the Monarchs, allowing two earned runs on seven hits while striking out nine.

“He wanted the ball,” Myklebust said. “I was going to pull him in the sixth, but he asked me how many pitches he has (left) to throw…he wanted it, he did great.”

Morrow finished 2-for-3 at the plate and scored two runs to help lead the Monarchs. Hammergren finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs for MM.

Mark Morris (9-4, 7-2 league) stays on top of the 2A GSHL with the win with seven conference games left to play, but Columbia River remains right on their tails.

“From this game to the last game of the season, this is going to be our toughest stretch,” Myklebust said. “We are very blessed. Our bye week came at a good time, so we are not stacked up on games like everyone else is.”

But Wednesday night’s win gives the Monarchs confidence to take on the home stretch and weather the storm of any close game.

“We’re a pretty mature group across the board and they get that,” Myklebust said of the come from wins. “It’s really just sticking to the script, you can’t get an eight-run home run.”

The first place Monarchs (9-3, 8-1 league) will see the Spudders again at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Mark Morris to complete the season series.

