2A Baseball: Mark Morris hangs on in pitcher’s duel with Hockinson

Runs were few and far between in Mark Morris’ 2A Greater St. Helens League showdown with Hockinson on Friday, but a two-run sixth inning was enough to put the Monarchs on top 2-1.

Jaden Anderson was lights out on the mound for MM, tossing six full innings while allowing just one unearned run on two hits with eight strikeouts.

“Jaden Anderson was lights out on the mound,” MM coach Brock Myklebust said. “He mixed pitches well and competed for all 100 pitches. He was exactly what we needed tonight. I'm incredibly proud of the way he's matured as a baseball player this season.”

But Hockinson’s lone run in the third inning was enough to give the Hawks the lead heading into the sixth inning as Ryne Jensen was busy tossing a gem of his own for the Hawks.

“Their pitcher, Jensen, threw very well tonight and kept us guessing,” Myklebust said. “We were able to get runners in scoring position multiple innings and couldn't capitalize until late.”

The Monarchs scattered six hits across the first five innings, but couldn’t string enough together to bring a run home.

MM finally managed to break through in the bottom of the sixth. Corbin Jensen led off the inning with a double to left field before Jaxon Eaton laid down a sacrifice bunt to move him to third. Carson Allen then laid down a squeeze bunt to score Jensen and legged out the throw to first for a single. Kellen Desbiens then gave the Monarchs the lead on double to center that scored Allen all the way from first to put MM up 2-1.

“I'm happy how the boys stuck to the script and battled until the end,” Myklebust said. “We had production through the entire lineup.”

Dossen Morrow took the rock in the ninth and gave up just one hit before closing out the Spudders for the win.

Morrow, Jensen and Langston Bartell all led the Monarchs with two hits apiece on the game and Desbiens had the lone RBI in the Monarch win.

Mark Morris (11-5, 11-3 league) still sits atop the 2A GSHL with a road trip for a rematch against the Hawks set for 4:40 p.m. Monday.

