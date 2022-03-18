2A Baseball: Mark Morris can’t barrel up W.F. West in 6-0 loss

The Monarchs were looking to bounce back in a big way Friday 24-hours after a drubbing on the road at the hands of 4A Skyview, but instead the Monarchs fell flat in a 6-0 loss to W.F. West in a possible District crossover preview.

Mark Morris managed just three hits in the contest and never managed to break the seal against a power trio of Bearcats’ pitchers. Hunter Lutamn, Gavin Fugate and Logan Moore combined to spin the shutout for the visitors, with ten strikeouts between them.

“We had guys on second and third just about every single inning and couldn’t get a hit, or even a bat on a ball. I think that defeated us right there,” MM coach Brock Myklebust said. “The fast ball is still beating us at the plate and we just can’t have that happen.”

Stephen Hammergren, Carson Ness and Carson Allen each notched a hit for the Monarchs but all three wound up stranded on third base.

Jaden Anderson got the start for Mark Morris, his first of the year, and gave up one run through four innings. He allowed just two hits while striking out three batters in the loss.

With W.F. West’s Gavin Fugate on third base and two outs in the top of the fourth a pitch scooted away from catcher Carson Ness and Fugate broke for home. Ness pounced on the ball quickly, though and Anderson covered home just in time to tag Fugate in front of the plate and end the threat.

That play put a charge into the Monarchs’ bench and seemed to point toward a swing in momentum, but that sea change never panned out.

“First off, Jaden Anderson threw a heckuva game. He kept us in it,” Myklebust said. ‘He came out, dominated, did what he needed to do, then we went to the pen and struggled to throw strikes again. That’s kind of been our arch nemesis the last few days. I think that kind of deflated us a little bit.”

Fugate led W.F. West at the plate with a double and two RBI’s. Braden Jones and Jeron Martin each added a base knock and drove in a run for the visitors.

Trenton Lamb pitched the sixth and seventh innings for MM and provided a much needed bright spot on a day that started out with a chance of sun and turned to a cold drizzle before the final out. Lamb struck out three Bearcats and allowed one hit during his time on the hill.

"Today we learned out catcher can pitch," Myklebust said in a brief moment of levity.

The Monarchs (1-2) will look to get back on track next week when they open their 2A GSHL slate with a road game at Columbia River on Monday and then a home game against the Rapids on Wednesday.

“We hope to play WF West again in May when it truly means something. We will be ready to give them a better game," Myklebust promised.

