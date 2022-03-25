2A Baseball: Lindquist is perfect for Mark Morris in win over Fort Vancouver

VANCOUVER — When Austin Lindquist went back out to the mound for the bottom of the sixth inning at Fort Vancouver., Mark Morris head coach Brock Myklebust was prepared to bend his pitch count plans for his sophomore. He wasn’t prepared to let some idle chatter ruin it all.

“He went back out there, and some of the boys behind me started to say his name, and I decided to turn around and tell them to quit talking because I knew exactly what they were going to say,” Myklebust said with a laugh.

As it turned out, superstition worked out Thursday, and three outs later, Lindquist — the sophomore making his first varsity start — was celebrating possibly the first perfect game in Mark Morris history in a six-inning, 14-0 win.

Coming into the day, Myklebust planned to put his starter on a 70-pitch limit. After finishing off the bottom of the fifth, Lindquist was closing in on the boundary and had yet to allow a baserunner, but the Monarchs only had a 7-0 lead on the scoreboard, putting MM’s skipper near a bit of a bind.

As if they knew what was at stake, the Mark Morris bats clicked into gear at just the right time, dropping a seven-spot in the top of the sixth to double the Monarchs’ score, get them over the run-rule threshold, and quickly turn it into a three-out game.

“It made it pretty easy,” Myklebust said. “I looked at him and asked him if he wanted to finish it, and he said ‘Yes I do.’ That made it easy to send it back out there.”

The first Trapper to the plate fell into a quick 0-2 hole before grounding out to first base. The second worked a full count — one ball away from ruining Lindquist’s chance at perfection — before the sophomore shoved one more strike by him for his 13th strikeout of the day. And the third went down poetically, on three pitches, for punchout No. 14 to end it.

It finished off a 74-pitch outing for Lindquist that was dominating from start to finish.

“It was first-pitch strikes,” Myklebust said. “We saw that last night with Langston Bartell at Columbia, and I challenged Austin with that tonight before the game. I said, ‘Hey, our defense is pretty strong, but you have to get ahead with the fastball early.’ That’s what he did. Him and Carson Ness, he called a really good game. He didn’t throw a lot of offspeed. He threw it when he needed, when guys were fouling off pitches and stuff like that.”

After an inning, though, Myklebust noticed Lindquist, who didn’t play last season and had only come out of the bullpen this year, starting to slow down between pitches.

“I got on him to throw the ball, Ness catch the ball, get it back to him, and get up on the rubber,” he said. “As soon as we increased his tempo, I really think it was game-over. He was in a rhythm and he was rolling.”

On top of calling a perfect game, Ness led the MM offense with a 3-for-4 afternoon, driving in four runs. Jaxon Eaton went 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two stolen bases, and Stephen Hammergren was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles.

As a lineup the Monarchs put together 14 hits — a new season high — and drew 11 free passes. The jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, added a run to it in the second, and made it 7-0 in the fourth.

“All together, everybody contributed offensively,” Myklebust said. “We ran the bases well, we got the hits that we needed. In a game like that, it’s easy to lose focus when the score is a lot to a little, but they stayed bought-in, and they stayed with a great approach.”

Mark Morris (3-3, 2-1 league) will get the weekend off before facing Fort Vancouver at home on Monday. After that will be a pair of rivalry games against R.A. Long.

