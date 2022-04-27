2A Baseball: Errors, free passes doom R.A. Long against Hockinson

HOCKINSON — The R.A. Long baseball team saw its postseason hopes take a big, self-inflicted hit Wednesday, losing 14-6 to Hockinson in a 2A GSHL matchup.

The Hawks put up runs in five of their six trips to the plate, pulling away from the Jacks with nine unearned runs in the final four frames off of six RAL errors. Meanwhile, Lonnie Brown Jr., and Mitchell Lindsey combined to issue nine free passes, while at the plate, the Jacks struck out a grand total of 13 times.

R.A. Long took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but Hockinson responded with three runs right back, then made it 5-2 in the third, ending Brown’s outing after 2 1/3. He struck out one, allowing five runs on two hits and six walks.

That’s when the errors and unearned runs started to pile up against Lindsey, who didn’t give up an earned tally and struck out five. R.A. Long tried to keep up with two-spots in the fifth and sixth innings to close the deficit to 9-6, but Hockinson dropped five runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away for good.

Jared Childers went 2-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch to lead the Jacks in the hit column, and scored two runs. Brown added a knock and drove two runs in. Logan Dorland went 0-for-1 but reached base three times, drawing a walk but getting hit twice.

R.A. Long (5-10, 4-8 league) gets two games against Woodland next on its schedule, the first set for Friday at The Lumberyard.

