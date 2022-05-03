2A/3A Track and Field: Kelso rules the day at Longview tri-meet

Nobody had to bus very far to get to Longview Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, as Kelso, Mark Morris, and R.A. Long all met up for a tri-school meet to get the final week of the regular season started.

As such, local athletes came out winners in every single event. On the team side of things, Kelso won all four of its duals at stake by wide margins, while Mark Morris narrowly beat out R.A. Long in both the boys and girls meets.

Kelso’s Josie Settle staked and defended her claim as the best jumper in Cowlitz County, winning the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches), the long jump (16 feet, 8.75 inches), and the triple jump (36.25 inches) all by at least a foot, and tossing in a first-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (15.56) to boot.

Erin Tack dominated the field in the javelin, winning with a throw of 137 feet, 2 inches, and won a closer competition in the shot put (37 feet). Rielee Gourde made it 6-for-7 for the Kelso girls on the field, winning the pole vault by clearing 11 feet.

Kelso swept the girls distance races, with Sadie Schierscher (5:58.49) beating out R.A. Long’s Kailey Beaudoin (5:59.16) by less than a second in the 1,600 meters, and Lily Evans winning the 3,200 in 14:19.94.

Kelso’s Kamren Mattison won both the boys 1,600 (4:43.94) and the 3,200 (10:28.63), while Norman Hartman won the 800 (2:10.81), leading a quartet of Hilanders to cross the finish line before any Monarchs or Lumberjacks. Silas Watkins gave the Hilanders a win in the 300-meter hurdles in 47.97.

On the field, Koda Woodard won the shot put for Kelso (43 feet, 7.5 inches), Kai Chaney won the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches), Jake Webb won the pole vault (13 feet), Colby Cooper won the long jump (20 feet, 8.5 inches), and Judah Calixte won the triple jump (41 feet, 11 inches).

Emma Fisher earned Mark Morris wins in the girls 100-meter dash in 12.78, the 200 in 27.07, and the 300-meter hurdles in 51.47. Isabelle Allen won the 800 meters (2:40.18). Allen anchored the Monarchs’ 4x200 relay team that won in 1:56, teaming up with Beatrice Benini, Quin Harvel, and Alexandria White, and joined White, Fisher, and Erica Snyder to win the 4x400 by nearly 30 seconds in 4:25.73,

On the boys’ side, George Mosier led the Monarchs’ team card off with a win in the 100-meter dash in 11.47. Erica Bauman won the 400 (50.57) and Travis Sherman won the 110-meter hurdles (17.56). Bauman, Deacon Dietz, Zack Oswald, and Brodey Lamb won the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:50.12.

Koynn Williamdyke won the boys 200-meter dash for R.A. Long in a field that saw four runners come in within half a second of each other. He also anchored the Jacks’ winning 4x100 team, crossing the line in 45.95 after Diego Woodall, Hewson Nguyen, and Emmanuel Akinola took their turns with the baton.

On the field, Jaxon Cook won the discus for RAL at 124 feet, 5 inches, and Nguyen won the javelin at 167 feet, 6 inches.

RAL’s Maria Sheldon won the girls discus at 102 feet. On the track, Kathryn Chapin got the Jills’ lone win in the 400 at 1:03.25. The Lumberjills’ 4x100 relay team also won in 53:47.

All three schools will head south Friday for the Spudder Track & Field Classic.

