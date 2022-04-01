2A/3A Softball: Kelso bats shine under the lights in win over R.A. Long

A classic spring rainstorm threatened to cancel a non-league softball contest between Kelso and R.A. Long on Thursday before it even got started. Five innings into the cross-Cowlitz affair it was the Lassies' bats that put an end to the show with a 13-3 win over the Lumberjills that ended early due to the 10-run mercy rule.

The veritable offensive storm came just one day after Kelso fell 10-0 to W.F. West, with big innings erupting in between intermittent sun showers and precipitous drizzle. In this case it was in like a lamb, out like a lion for the Lassies.

“It was nice to get that ten-run out of our system and play a nice night game under the lights with a nice crowd with R.A. Long. It’s been a tradition for us the last few years,” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said. “It was nice to get out here and get the sticks rolling. The kids seemed to be really excited to play under the lights and the weather cooperated.”

After taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning Kelso found itself trailing 2-1 following a two-run big fly off the bat of R.A. Long’s Gracie Byrnes. The blast over the wall in left field also scored Miranda Bergquist who had singled off the wall in center field in her at bat.

Bergquist finished the day 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple and scored on a passed ball in the top of the fifth inning. But aside from Bergquist and Byrnes the rest of the Jills’ bats fell mostly silent in the early evening air.

“You’ve got to string them together to keep things close,” RAL coach Dave McDaniel said. “We’ve got to work on that to make sure everyone is solid.”

On the flip side, the Lassies’ lineup featured a little lightning from nearly every slot with 11 hits to their credit.

Kaydence Mackin led Kelso at the plate with three hits. Sydney Parsons, Hannah Currance and Lexi Grumbois all managed multiple hits as well.

“We told them that we brought our bats for a reason and we’ve got to start using them and that’s what they did,” Soresnsen said. “We’ve only had two or three hits the last few games and we said, ‘Hey, it’s time to pull out of it.’”

Leadoff hitter Madison Wood finished the game without a hit for Kelso but reached base four times with three walks and three runs scored.

“Madi leading off, she’s putting the ball in play and putting the pressure on the defense,” Sorensen said. “You can’t coach speed so it’s nice to have her speed.”

Jadyn Terry started the game in the circle for R.A. Long but ran into trouble after going deep into nearly every count and was eventually pulled in favor of Bergquist on the slab. But with Kelso’s bats already warmed up the pitching change made little difference as the Lassies piled on runs in the fourth and fifth innings to push the game toward its premature ending.

“Patient hitters. You put them on with hit batsmen and walks and stuff and then their big hitters come up and it costs ya,” McDaniel said. “They were swinging the bats well. They were aggressive on the bases. They were just way more enthusiastic and athletic tonight than we were.”

For Kelso it was Paityn Mackin handling the pitching duties. She struck out five batters and did not allow a free pass while scattering six hits over the five innings to earn the win. The freshman has assumed primary hurler duties for the Lassies and looks like she’s becoming more and more comfortable with every outing.

“She’s gaining confidence every game. You can just tell with her body language and her face and the way she answers you back… she’s more confident,” Sorensen said. “For being just a freshman she’s come a long way in a short period of time.”

The last several games Mackin has been throwing to Grumbois who has provided an added layer of protection for the Kelso defense by donning the tools of ignorance.

“Lexi Grumbois has been steady behind the plate for us,” Sorensen said. “She’s just got a rocket of an arm… when they see that arm they tend to stop running.”

After taking the loss on the chin R.A. Long’s skipper was reticent to search for positives from the game, but with 2A GSHL league play resuming for his team less than 24-hours later he was able to see the benefit of a no-harm shellacking by a formidable foe from a larger classification.

“This style of game helps us out. Their speed helps us out,” McDaniel said. “It’s a real benefit for us defensively to get thrown into bad situations where we’ve got to get the ball back in quick. We can’t be lazy with it.”

R.A. Long (3-4, 2-2 league) was set to get right back at it Friday with a league game at Ridgefield. Then the Jills will get a fortnight of rest before hosting Woodland on April 13.

Kelso (2-8, 0-5 league) will be off until April 11 when they host Camas.

