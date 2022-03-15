2A/3A Softball: Beavers blast three bombs to beat T-Wolves

VANCOUVER — The Woodland softball team’s bats took three innings to get up to speed to begin the season, but once the Beavers got going, they dropped three straight crooked numbers to down 3A Heritage under a power barrage in a 9-6 win at Evergreen.

All nine Woodland starters notched a base hit, and the Beavers combined for 13 knocks as a squad.

Three of those hits came from Leanna Russell — Woodland’s lone senior this season — who went 3 for 4 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs on the day.

“Leanna has grown more confident in herself each year,” Woodland coach Tom Christensen said. “With that has come more aggressiveness at the plate.”

Freshman Ainsleigh Utter also went yard with a three-run bomb in the fourth inning.

Brezy Summers and Avery Andrews both had two-hit afternoons as well for the Beavers.

After Heritage took an early 2-0 lead and stretched it to 4-0 by the middle of the third, Woodland got to business at the dish, scoring two runs in the bottom of the third and four more in the fourth — including Utter’s homer — to make it 6-5. The Timberwolves tied it up at 6-6 in the top of the fifth, but the Beavers swung one last blow with a three-spot in the bottom of the inning to pull away for good.

“The girls worked hard yesterday on a variety of hitting drills,” Christensen said. “They are starting to take more pride in their craft.”

Russell pitched into the fourth inning for Woodland, allowing five runs on seven hits. Gaby Silveria took over in the circle for her and saw the win out, giving up a run but putting up back-to-back scoreless frames to see the win out.

Woodland (1-0) is scheduled to go the other way on the classification ladder next, facing 1A La Center on the road on Friday.

