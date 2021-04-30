2A/3A Soccer: Lumberjacks cap off regular season with win

The hosts exploded for three goals in the first 40 minutes, leaving Mark Morris sideline taken aback.

“At halftime, I challenged the guys to have some pride in themselves and the name on their jerseys,” Mark Morris coach Chris Toms said. “They stepped up and gave a much better effort in the second half, but we still couldn’t get anything going in the attack.”

Krager Clark and Simon St. Martin-Shook led the defensive effort to keep the deficit at three goals, while Toms pointed to Edgar Gonzalez’ performance in the midfield as a positive, both coming back on defense and in pushing the offensive unit.

Mark Morris (0-8) is scheduled to wrap up its season at the Northlake Field on Tuesday against Hockinson.

KELSO SOCCER

Hilanders blitzed by Papermakers

KELSO — Camas came to K-Town on Wednesday and unleashed the fury with eight first half goals on the way to a 11-1 win in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer actions.

Kevin Aguilar scored Kelso’s only goal in the 30th minute on an assist from Erik Jimenez.