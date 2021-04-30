2A/3A Soccer: Lumberjacks cap off regular season with win

Two first-half goals paced the R.A. Long boys soccer team to a win over Fort Vancouver at Longview Memorial Stadium, Thursday, putting the Lumberjacks on a three-game winning streak going into the postseason.
Manny Alvarez got the scoring started for the Lumberjacks in the 11th minute, with Eric Martinez grabbing an assist on the early goal.
Just before the halftime whistle blew, R.A. Long doubled its lead, this time with Alvarez in the helping role as he assisted Jaime Orozco in making it 2-0.
The Lumberjacks controlled play for nearly all of the first half, and that pattern continued through the second, though the hosts weren’t able to cash in on any more chances in the latter 40 minutes.
Fort Vancouver drew a goal back in the 60th minute, but the Jacks wouldn’t allow anything more, with Manny Rodriguez, Toby Chavez, Ashton Mertes, and Micah Miner leading the back line for the Lumberjacks.
R.A. Long (5-3) finishes the regular season in fourth place in the 2A Greater St. Helens League, and will play host to a playoff match back at Longview Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Rough first half dooms Monarchs
WASHOUGAL — A first-half barrage was exactly what Washougal needed to take down Mark Morris, as the Panthers rode out 3-0 winners over the Monarchs on Thursday.
The hosts exploded for three goals in the first 40 minutes, leaving Mark Morris sideline taken aback.
“At halftime, I challenged the guys to have some pride in themselves and the name on their jerseys,” Mark Morris coach Chris Toms said. “They stepped up and gave a much better effort in the second half, but we still couldn’t get anything going in the attack.”
Krager Clark and Simon St. Martin-Shook led the defensive effort to keep the deficit at three goals, while Toms pointed to Edgar Gonzalez’ performance in the midfield as a positive, both coming back on defense and in pushing the offensive unit.
Mark Morris (0-8) is scheduled to wrap up its season at the Northlake Field on Tuesday against Hockinson.
KELSO SOCCER
Hilanders blitzed by Papermakers
KELSO — Camas came to K-Town on Wednesday and unleashed the fury with eight first half goals on the way to a 11-1 win in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer actions.
Kevin Aguilar scored Kelso’s only goal in the 30th minute on an assist from Erik Jimenez.
“Camas is a great team with many academy players,” Kelso coach Kemal Vejo said. “I am proud of the boys because they didn't give up even (when) we were down. They played (the) whole 80 minutes.”