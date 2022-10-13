2A/3A High School Slowpitch Roundup: R.A. Long uses balanced attack to drop Fort Vancouver

The Lumberjills peppered hits up and down the lineup, Wednesday, on the way to a 6-0 win over Fort Vancouver in 2A slowpitch action.

“Both teams hit the ball hard but we both play really good defense,” R.A. Long coach Josh Donaldson said. “Our offense was very balanced today. Seven of the ten starters had the nine hits.”

R.A. Long put up two runs in the first inning and piled on four more in the second frame to reach a two-inning advantage.

“(We) rode solid defense through seven,” Donaldson said, while bestowing the Golden Gloves of the day to Lily Mattison and Breyelle Box.

Lily Mattison and Nicole Walker each tallied two hits and drove in a run to lead the Jills.

“This game is too fun to be tense,” Donaldson said. “We have really worked on relaxing and enjoying the moment. They did a great job on that today.”

R.A. Long (17-1, 13-1 league) was set to host Battle Ground for a doubleheader on Thursday in its regular season finale.

Monarchs blast Bay to earn playoff berth

Reports of loud metallic noises could be heard at The Daily News offices, Wednesday. Turns out it was the Mark Morris slowpitch team rattling the bats at 7th Ave. Park during a 14-0 drubbing of Hudson’s Bay.

The Monarchs pounded out 16 hits in the win while they cleared a path to the playoffs.

Emily Foytack and Karly Grothoff each went 3-for-3 at the plate in the win. Megan Jenkins finished the day 2-for-2, while Ahlycea Johnstone and Sydney Nelson went 2-for-3 against the Eagles.

“It was a great team win and solidified our spot in the district tournament later this month,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “The girls have really pulled it together as a team and I’m very proud of them. I’m really looking forward to them carrying this momentum into the tournament.”

Mark Morris (12-6) was set to play a doubleheader at Union for their season finale at Union on Thursday.

Lassies throttle Plainsmen on Senior Night

The Kelso slowpitch team took out Evergreen 13-2 to celebrate Senior Night, Wednesday, at Tam O’Shanter Park.

Lexi Grumbois led the Lassies offense, going 3-for-3 with three triples and six RBIs. Mykella Kennedy was also 3-for-3, chipping in four RBIs in the win.

The Lassies celebrated six seniors on their home diamond including Grumbois, Kennedy, Mady Wood, Emma Fowler, Bre Foster and Lindsay Walker.

Kelso (10-4, 9-2) was set to play a doubleheader at Washougal to close out the regular season.