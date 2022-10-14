2A/3A High School Slowpitch Roundup: R.A. Long splits on the road at Battleground

R.A. Long played its final doubleheader of the regular season, Thursday, beating Battle Ground 6-5 in Game 1 before playing to a 9-9 tie when the game was called due to darkness in Game 2.

Playing without two starters, the Lumberjills shuffled their lineup in the first game of the doubleheader. The team got out to a 5-1 lead as Malia Burns delivered two hits and two RBI.

Battle Ground, though, tied the score in the seventh inning with four runs. R.A. Long slugger Jadyn Terry delivered the game-winning run with her third hit of the game. Terry finished 3-for-4 with two RBI.

In the second game, Ava Rodman delivered a triple with the bases-loaded as the Lumberjills had a couple big innings to generate their nine runs. Lily Mattison finished 2-for-3 and Terry also went 2-for-3 to lead R.A. Long.

R.A. Long (18-1-1) will take on Mark Morris on Wednesday in the district tournament.

Kelso takes doubleheader from Panthers

WASHOUGAL — Lexi Grumbois finished the day 6-for-6 with six RBI and two homers to lead Kelso to a doubleheader sweep of Washougal in the non-league contest, Thursday.

Kelso won 9-4 in the first contest and 6-0 in the second game which earned it a second-place 3A GSHL finish.

Hannah Currence went 4-for-6 with five RBI and a home run to aid the Hilanders’ offense.

Mykella Kennedy and Ellie Rennells pitched five innings in games one and two respectively for the complete games.

Kelso (13-4) is set to play Heritage in the first round of the district tournament on Wednesday.