2A/3A High School Slowpitch Roundup: R.A. Long, Kelso punch tickets to State

KIRKLAND — The Lumberjills and Lassies will be packing their bags and hitting the road to Yakima later this week after taking care of business in the tri-district playoff round over the weekend.

The 2A/3A slowpitch state tournament will take place at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima on Friday and Saturday. If R.A. Long and Kelso each win their opening round games they will face off in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday.

R.A. Long backed up its most recent District title with a blowout win over Chief Sealth in a win-or-go-home tri-District slowpitch play-in game. The Lumberjills were able to secure a 16-4 win over the Seahawks, Saturday, at Juanita High School, and in doing so earned their invite to the state tournament.

Maddie Taylor got the Jills going in the right direction with an RBI double in the first inning. Taylor would go on to lead the Jills at the plate by going 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

The Seahawks responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning thanks to a home run from their three-hole hitter.

R.A. Long played from behind for two innings before retaking the lead in the third frame. Leading 6-4 in the fourth inning the Jills began to separate quickly by batting all the way around their lineup and plating ten runs in the fifth inning alone.

Lumberjills’ skipper Josh Donaldson credited his squad for playing smart softball free of mental errors.

“We started slow but finished strong and ran the bases so well,” RAL coach Josh Donaldson said. “(The) girls have been working on being better on the base path and today it showed.”

Jadyn Terry tallied three hits in four chances, driving in a run and scoring three more for the Jills, while Malia Byrnes was also 3-for-4 at the plate, driving in one run and scoring one herself. Ava Rodman and Grace Bert each went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the win.

R.A. Long outslugged the Seahawks, notching 19 hits while allowing just five.

“We played good defense after a rough first inning but (we were) able to take care of business,” Donaldson noted.

R.A. Long (16-1, 13-1) enters the state tournament as the No. 2 seed and will play Mead at noon on Friday at Yakima’s Gateway Complex. Trophy round games will be played on Saturday.

Lassies make a 'statement’ in blowout of Ballard

Kelso left nothing to chance Saturday in their loser-out game in the tri-district round of the playoffs, deating Ballard 27-0 in five innings and securing itself a State berth in the process.

The Lassies pounded out 25 hits in the game while allowing just six to the Beavers at Juanita High School.

Mykella managed a five-inning complete game in the circle for Kelso, scattering six hits while notching two strikeouts.

Kelso plated 11 runs in the first inning and added nine more in the second frame to put the game way out of reach. Lexi Grumbois went 3-for-3 with a home run and drove in seven runs in the win.

“This game will really make a statement (for) Kelso slowpitch (after) beating the 6th and 9th place teams in the state,” Kelso coach Jen Hamilton said.

The Lassies dropped Columbia River 14-4 on Friday in order to extend their postseason run.

Maddy Wood got Kelso started from her leadoff spot in the lineup with four hits, three runs scored and an RBI. Bregan Ruhland notched four hits in five tries, scoring four runs and driving in five more. Hannah Currence added two hits with three runs driven in and two runs scored.

Ruhland, Currence and Kennedy all clubbed doubles to keep the merry going round for the Lassies.

Kelso (13-4, 11-2 league) will enter the state tournament with the No. 6 seed. The Lassies will play No. 3 ranked Walla Walla at Yakima’s Gateway Complex at noon on Friday.