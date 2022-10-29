2A/3A High School Slowpitch: R.A. Long splits Day 1 at State, defeats Kelso

YAKIMA — A first-round loss cost R.A. Long a shot at a State title, Friday, but the Lumberjills bounced back to defeat Kelso 14-1 in a loser-out affair to extend their season to the final day.

"Kellso is a tough team and we knew they could come back at any point, so we had to keep our foot on the gas," R.A. Long coach Josh Donaldson said.

R.A. Long rode to victory behind a 4-for-4 efforts from Jadyn Terry at the plate. Lily Mattison, Breyell Box and Maddie Taylor all added three base knocks for the Jills in the win.

"We shook off the rust from teh first game and got after it," Donaldson said. "Our girls fought hard and we weren't ready to go home."

The Lumberjills fell 13-2 to Mead to open their day. Mead held the Jills without an extra-base hit for the first time all season, and R.A. Long worked against itself with seven errors in the five-inning game.

"Untimely errors rand some nerves played a role in (our) first game woes," Donaldson said. "We were not ready to go... jitters, injuries and a big stage played a little factor in our slow start."

R.A. Long was set to play Spokane, Saturday, with the winner moving on for the chance to play for a State third place trophy..