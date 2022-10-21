2A/3A High School Slowpitch: R.A. Long snares back-to-back District titles with walk-off over Mark Morris

In the end the road to the 2A/3A District championship in Southwest Washington didn’t just run through Longview, it took the long way home. On Thursday, on its home field, R.A. Long endured a 10-inning marathon with Mark Morris before claiming a 5-4 win over the Monarchs to extend its season and capture its second consecutive District crown in the process.

The Monarchs posted a 1-0 lead early in the contest before the Lumberjills rallied back to take a 2-1 lead. Mark Morris scratched out another run to tie things up before the teams went back and forth once more and wound up heading to extra inning tied 3-3.

“Todays game was truly an instant classic between two very good teams,” RAL coach Josh Donaldson said. “Coach Mejia had his girls ready to go and they played their hearts out. Every punch R.A. Long threw Mark Morris countered and vice versa. (It was a) great game between two great programs.”

After a scoreless eighth inning he Lumberjills punched again in the ninth inning with another run, and once again their foes from across the lake responded in kind to knot the game at 4-4.

But in the 10th inning the magic shifted from one dugout to the other. Playing under the international tiebreaker rules, R.A. Long started the frame with a runner on second base. The first batter to step to the plate was Lily Mattison and she promptly ended the contest with a walk-off double to score her teammate from second.

Prior to that game-winning hit Mattison had been 0-for-4 in her trips tot he plate.

Senior shortstop Jadyn Terry powered the Lumberjills offense throughout the game, going 3-for-4. Ava Rodman, Breyell Box and Maddie Taylor were all 2-for-4 in the contest.

Donaldson credited the defensive efforts of Terry, Rodman, Box and Taylor, as well, and noted that Nicole Walker tossed all 10 innings from the circle.

“This team never gave up hope and kept battling back. So proud of them,” Donaldson said.

The win will pit the Lumberjacks up against the No. 4 seed from the northern District on Saturday in a winner-to-State, loser-goes-home game at Juanita High School in Kirkland.

As for the Monarchs, the dramatic loss put an end to their season in heartbreaking fashion.

“A couple missed plays and an intentional walk were our downfall,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “I was really proud of my girls though because they stayed in it until the very last second of the game. It was a great season for a great team.”

Emily Foytack led the Monarchs with three hits that included a double and a run scored. Megan Jenkins added two hits and drove in a run, while Natalie Mejia posted a hit, an RBI and a run.

“It was tough sledding getting out of the district tournament but it was a good season and great game and I wish the Jills good luck going forward,” Mejia said.