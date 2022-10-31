2A/3A High School Slowpitch: R.A. Long falls one win short of a State trophy

YAKIMA — After splitting their opening day slate at the 2A/3A slowpitch state tournament at the Gateway Sports Complex on Friday the Lumberjills were unable to bring a trophy home.

After dropping their first game to No. 7 ranked Mead by a score of 13-2, the No. 2 ranked Lumberjills defeated Kelso 14-1 to end the Lassies' season and advance to the final day of the season.

Needing just one more win to reach the trophy round R.A. Long fell 14-4 to Mt. Spokane on Saturday. The loss brought the Lumberjills' season to a close.

No. 6 ranked Kelso lost 9-8 to Walla Walla in the opening round of the tournament before seeing its season end against the Jills.

Stats for both of Kelso games and R.A. Long's final contest were not made available to The Daily News.