2A/3A Girls Swimming: Mess of swimmers descend on Dick Mealy Memorial Pool

Over 200 swimmers from 21 area high schools covering the greater Vancouver area attended the Southwest Washington Swim Invite hosted by the Mark Morris and R.A. Long girls swimming teams at the Dick Mealy Memorial Pool, Saturday.

Camas showed its might on the team side, dominating the event with 774 points. Aberdeen (283 points) Union (253) and Mountain View (248) were next, still nowhere near the results of the Camas girls.

Of the local schools, Kelso was ninth with 125 points and the co-op of Mark Morris and R.A. Long was 10th with 120 points.

The 50-yard freestyle was won by Mountain View senior Madison Wick with a time of 25.85. Kelso senior Angeline Eugenis placed sixth with a time of 28.13 and Mark Morris junior Jolie McGaughan posted a time of 30.20 good enough for 21st. Kelso freshman Byrnn LiaBraaten came in 24th with a time of 31.29 and junior Kyra Sanders was 46th with a time of 33.9.

Sanders was just behind Mark Morris freshman Annabelle Schellenberg who was 44th with a time of 33.36.

The 100-yard freestyle event was also won by Wick with a time of 56.23. Mark Morris junior Jacee Davis (1:09.46), LiaBraaten (1:09.77) and R.A. Long sophomore Lara Rechenberg (1:11.97) each finished in the top 26.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Mark Morris freshman Paige Wirtz placed eighth with a time of 2:25.86. The pace was set by Skyview freshman Bailey Trahan who covered the distance in 2:05.02. Kelso’s Zoe Cox swam a time of 2:31.03 and fellow Hilander Mili Whipps finished in 2:42.45.

The 500-yard freestyle saw some promising results from area swimmers. Though Hudson’s Bay junior McKelvey Brewer edged out Skyview’s Jordan Moore with a time of 5:52.7, progress was seen in McGaughan who turned in a time of 6:43.09 and Cox, who swam her first 500-meter race in a meet, turned in a time of 6:50.53.

The 200-yard individual medley was won by Ridgefield’s Medea Rusu in 2:25.76. Kelso junior Sarenity Crane finished in 3:00.4 for 16th. Mark Morris sophomore Isis Burnham led her team with a time of 3:13.95.

Battle Ground senior Nina Uchtmann won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:05.04. R.A. Long’s Chelsee Jackson swam the race in a time of 1:18.99 for 11th.

Trahan also won the 100-yard backstroke with her time of 1:05.28. Wirtz finished 11th with a time of 1:13.88.

Aberdeen senior Anna Matisons won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:13.03. Davis was best of the area swimmers with her time of 1:33.12.

This was the last swim meet prior to the District IV championships which will take pace beginning on Friday for 2A and 3A schools and their qualifiers.