2A/3A Girls Golf Roundup: Witham shines for R.A. Long at Kelso

KELSO — Harli Witham shined for the R.A. Long girls golf team as they crossed the Cowlitz for a round of golf against Kelso and Ridgefield on Tuesday afternoon.

Kelso was the only team to post a team score, but Witham was the top shooter for all schools. Witham shot a nine-hole score of 53 and sunk her first birdie of the season on her way to shooting her lowest score.

Player scores were kept using the Stableford scoring system, which rewards more points the better each golfer scores on a hole. Golfers are awarded one point for a bogey, two points for a par and three points for a birdie. Witham led all golfers by that metric with a score of 19.

Hot on Witham’s heels was Kelso’s Vivian Nguyen, who finished with an 18 by the Stableford metric. Mallory Scruggs finished next with a score of 11 and right behind her was Emma Ramey with a 10 and Khloe Palmer with nine.

R.A. Long didn’t field a full team, so the Hilanders picked up a win by completing the round with a team score of 48, improving to 4-2 on the season in the process.

Kelso hits the course again on Monday back at Three Rivers against Camas. R.A. Long meets up with Ridgefield again and will be joined by Washougal on the road Thursday in a match hosted by the Spudders at Tri-Mountain.

Conditt leads Woodland clubbers over Rapids

RIDGEFIELD — The Woodland girls golf team defeated Columbia River by 58 strokes Tuesday, claiming a 2A GSHL victory with a score of 212-270 at Tri-Mountain Golf Course.

Woodlan’s Kara Conditt was the match medalist with a round of 48, beating out every Rapid golfer by at least 15 strokes. All five Beavers on the varsity card posted scores that would have led Columbia Rivers’ scoresheet.

Zoe Jouwsma backed up Conditt’s effort with a round of 51 and Lucy Sams posted a 53 for the Beavers. Khloe Rist and Brooklyn Gaston nailed down the back end for Woodland with rounds of 60 and 61, respectively.

Cora Harding paced Columbia River with a round of 63.

