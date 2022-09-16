 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Tennis

2A/3A Boys Tennis: R.A. Long’s “experiment” pays off at Heritage

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long boys tennis team switched things up Thursday and enjoyed the results with a 5-1 win over Heritage in a non-league meeting.

“Did a little experiment and put my basketball guys together to play doubles and they won 6-1, 6-1,” R.A. Long coach Jamal Holden said of Jake Gabbard and Cavin Holden..

In fact, the Lumberjacks doubles teams swept their matches and dropped just three sets along the way. Jamison Perkins and Eric Nguyen shutout their opponents while Jessy Hyde and Keegan Burr surrendered just one point in the second set.

R.A. Long won two of three on the singles side with Colin Culpepper suffering the only defeat of the day in a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Alex Vo. Aiden McCoy defeated Elijah Gobert 6-2, 6-1, and Carson Moses battled for a 2-6, 6-3 6-4 win over Anthony Mar.

“Carson Moses had a great singles match today,” Coach Holden said. “Lost the first set then came back to win the next two.”

R.A. Long was set to host Ridgefield on Friday before traveling all the way across Lake Sacajawea to face Mark Morris on Monday.

The Daily News Sports Staff

Monarchs double up Heritage

VANCOUVER — The Monarchs slowpitch softball team claimed both ends of a doubleheader for the crown Thursday, defeating Heritage 10-3 and 7-6 on the road.

“Emily Foytack was bad news for opposing pitchers,” MM coach Chris Mejia said.

Foytack drove in four runs on three hits to lead Mark Morris. All told the Monarchs tallied a baker’s dozen in the hit column with Foytack, Natalie Mejia, Cheyenne Wagner, Sydney Nelson, and Megan Jenkins all posting multiple hit games.

The second game featured a bit more drama. Tied 6-6 in the final frame Jenkins came up clutch for the Monarchs with a base hit on an 0-1 count to score the winning run. Jenkisn and Anna Rubash each notched multiple hits in the nightcap.

Mark Morris (4-1) will play a doubleheader at Hudson’s Bay on Monday.

The Daily News Sports Staff

