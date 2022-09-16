2A/3A Boys Tennis: R.A. Long’s “experiment” pays off at Heritage

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long boys tennis team switched things up Thursday and enjoyed the results with a 5-1 win over Heritage in a non-league meeting.
“Did a little experiment and put my basketball guys together to play doubles and they won 6-1, 6-1,” R.A. Long coach Jamal Holden said of Jake Gabbard and Cavin Holden..
In fact, the Lumberjacks doubles teams swept their matches and dropped just three sets along the way. Jamison Perkins and Eric Nguyen shutout their opponents while Jessy Hyde and Keegan Burr surrendered just one point in the second set.
R.A. Long won two of three on the singles side with Colin Culpepper suffering the only defeat of the day in a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Alex Vo. Aiden McCoy defeated Elijah Gobert 6-2, 6-1, and Carson Moses battled for a 2-6, 6-3 6-4 win over Anthony Mar.
“Carson Moses had a great singles match today,” Coach Holden said. “Lost the first set then came back to win the next two.”
R.A. Long was set to host Ridgefield on Friday before traveling all the way across Lake Sacajawea to face Mark Morris on Monday.