Boys Tennis

2A/3A Boys Tennis: R.A. Long’s “experiment” pays off at Heritage

Tennis ball stock

A tennis ball fails to find a shady spot in between action on a local court.

 Jordan Nailon

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long boys tennis team switched things up Thursday and enjoyed the results with a 5-1 win over Heritage in a non-league meeting.

“Did a little experiment and put my basketball guys together to play doubles and they won 6-1, 6-1,” R.A. Long coach Jamal Holden said of Jake Gabbard and Cavin Holden..

In fact, the Lumberjacks doubles teams swept their matches and dropped just three sets along the way. Jamison Perkins and Eric Nguyen shutout their opponents while Jessy Hyde and Keegan Burr surrendered just one point in the second set.

R.A. Long won two of three on the singles side with Colin Culpepper suffering the only defeat of the day in a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Alex Vo. Aiden McCoy defeated Elijah Gobert 6-2, 6-1, and Carson Moses battled for a 2-6, 6-3 6-4 win over Anthony Mar.

“Carson Moses had a great singles match today,” Coach Holden said. “Lost the first set then came back to win the next two.”

People are also reading…

R.A. Long was set to host Ridgefield on Friday before traveling all the way across Lake Sacajawea to face Mark Morris on Monday.

3A High School Football: Kelso passing game wipes out Capital on the road

3A High School Football: Kelso passing game wipes out Capital on the road

Kelso used a dynamic passing attack in a dominant 47-14 road win at Capital, Friday. Sophomore quarterback Tucker Amrine completed 14 of 20 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns while not turning the ball over once in just his second career start. He spread the ball around to eight different receivers. 

Results are in from the first round of voting in the AP High School football polls. See how the competition is stacking up for teams from The Daily News coverage area.

