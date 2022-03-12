2A/3A Boys Soccer: Kelso flattens Mark Morris 3-1 in season opener

KELSO — The Kelso boys soccer team didn’t need much time to get their legs under them this season, scoring three goals in the first 55 minutes on the way to a 3-1 win over Mark Morris on Saturday in their season opener on the pitch.

The Hilanders defense paved the way to the win on their artificial home turf, holding the Monarchs offense on the wrong half of the field for the majority of the contest with the ball only entering the Kelso box a handful of times during the game. Moreover, Mark Morris’ only goal came in the 77th minute after Kelso switched keepers between the pipes.

“There’s some specific things that we’ve been working on all week long in training. One of those was putting pressure in the final third,” first-year Kelso coach Kyle Tatro said. “We were happy with what happened today and we saw a lot of what we worked on coming out in the game.”

Kelso posted its first goal in the 20th minute when Kaden Cox emerged from what Tatro described as a “melee in the box” and punched the ball home while the defense was still scrambling and out of position.

All afternoon Kelso came out on top as bodies collided on the sideline, near midfield, around the net, and anywhere else the ball found its way to. Those experiments in inertia, momentum and gumption paid dividends for the Hilanders on the scoreboards and the Monarchs hope the lessons learned will play to their favor as the shadow on their season grows longer.

“I think it’s really good because it shows us that we need to be a little bit tougher,” Mark Morris coach Chris Toms said. “Our league play isn’t going to be any lighter. Our league play is going to be just as tough, so these guys need to get used to it.”

Out of the intermission Kelso wasted little time extending its lead as Jesus Rios slotted a shot to the lower left of a diving Mark Morris keeper in the 49th minute. A tripping foul inside the box that went against the Monarchs in the 55th minute set up Miguel Rodriguez with a point blank penalty kick that he put untouched into the bottom corner of the net to push the Hilanders’ lead out to 3-0.

“I’m really impressed with the attitude and effort and the belief that the boys had for one another,” Tatro said. “Especially coming off the bench, just to hear those guys supporting the guys on the field and celebrating the success they were having. That’s our biggest takeaway.”

After a yellow card on the Monarchs bench and a huddle between the head referee and the team captains the final 25 minutes of the game tried to slip away like sand through the hourglass, but the Monarchs weren’t finished yet. After reversing the field and earning a free kick near the Hilanders’ goal, Elmer Matias emerged from a pile of bodies with the ball and found an empty net that he did not miss.

“That was definitely a nice silver lining just to get one at the end,” Toms said. “Joey Bailey put in a good ball on that free kick and sometimes in this game it’s the scrum and whoever can kind of fight for it, and Elmer was there to put it home. It was a nice way to end it but not the start we were hoping for.”

With standout goalkeeper Eber Navarette having graduated last spring the Monarchs had a huge hole to fill between in front of the net this season. Luckily for them, the Bailey brothers transferred into the north lake side of the Longview School District in the nick of time. With Joey Bailey playing on the attack Danny Bailey has taken up the neon green shirt and gloves to hold down the fort for the Mark Morris defense.

But it’s not all new faces for the Monarchs this season.

“We are really relying on Krager Clark in the middle there, he’s a big player for us. The guys voted him as a captain even though he’s just a sophomore,” Toms noted. “Edgar Gonzales will kind of be heading things up in the back.

“We really need those guys to take the leadership role, they’ve stepped up and they’re still kind of new to it but I think it’s going to keep getting better as the year goes on.”

With the win, Kelso will look to build on its early momentum with a quick turnaround when they face Heritage at home on Monday. In his first season at the helm for the Kelso boys team Tatro admits he doesn’t know much about the rest of the 3A/4A GSHL, but he’ll be working hard to learn as much as he can as quickly as he can.

“I’m going to be leaning on my assistant coach Octavio and my seniors, a lot,” Tatro said. “We haven’t had our goals discussed yet this year but ultimately we want to be a great team, one that the community can look towards with integrity and honesty and play this beautiful game with respect.”

As for Mark Morris, they’ll be thrown right back into the school of hard knocks that is the 2A GSHL this season.

“We’ll always be fighting with Columbia River and Ridgefield. Those two teams are always going to be quality,” Toms said.

Mark Morris will test their mettle at Columbia River on Tuesday.

