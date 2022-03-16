2A/3A Baseball: Woodland opens spring with loss to Heritage

VANCOUVER — The Woodland baseball team hung tough for five innings against Heritage behind a solid outing from Keaten Stansberry on the hill, but the T-Wolves had the last laugh in an 8-3 win to open the season at Evergreen High School on Tuesday.

Stansberry took a 3-3 ball game through five innings for the Beavers, but the Timberwolves started to get to him for good out in the sixth. And when Woodland went to its bullpen, Heritage pounced, springing for five runs in an inning that included five free passes and an error to take the lead for good.

“Untimely errors opened up the game for Heritage and they did well to capitalize,” Woodland coach Joseph Brown said. “They are a well coached team and were fundamentally sound. They did what they were supposed to do and didn't miss opportunities.”

At the plate, the Beavers put runners on base early and often, but struggled to bring them home. Woodland got a man to third base in every inning, but it took until the fourth for the Beavs to scratch a run across when two walks, a sacrifice bunt, and an Andrew Hegewald sacrifice fly tied it up at 1-1.

That opened the tank up a bit for the Beavers, who kept the manufacturing line going in the fifth when Tyler Young drew a walk, went to second on a bunt, and came home on a Mark Morales RBI single. Hegewald tied it back up at 3-3 in the sixth on a walk, a steal, an error, and a passed ball, but Woodland wouldn’t be able to manage anything else after falling behind in the bottom half of the frame.

Woodland (0-1) was set to face King’s Way Christian on Wednesday, before hosting Castle Rock on Thursday.

