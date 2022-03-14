2A/3A Baseball: Kelso stomps R.A. Long in first game of Parsons era

KELSO — The Tyler Parsons coaching era at Kelso is officially underway and the Hilanders are off to a picture perfect start after a 20-2 drubbing of R.A. Long on Monday at Rister Stadium.

“It feels great, I mean these guys came out with the mindset that we’re going to have to play our game the whole entire time,” Parsons said.

The Hilanders surrendered a run to the Jacks in the top of the first inning, but rebounded in a hurry with 11-runs in the bottom half of the frame, running R.A. Long starting pitcher Israel Rutherford off the mound after recording just one out in the inning.

Jackson Toms got the Hilanders working in the right direction with a two-RBI opposite way triple down the right field line that scored Brett Hoover and Zeke Smith. Then the Hilanders just kept rolling, Ben Muraski knocked a run in on a single to the left side, then after Rutherford plunked consecutive batters a dribbler back to the mound cleared the bases following a throwing error to first.

After a sacrifice bunt in his first at-bat of the inning, Hunter Letteer stepped back into the box and lined a single up the middle to score another pair for the Hilanders as they took a double digit lead in the opening frame.

“I think we gave one away in that first inning that we shouldn’t have, we made some mental errors, but to come back and hang an 11 spot in the bottom of the first inning was huge,” Parsons said. “The bats were fantastic today.”

The Hilanders had to be patient at the plate as the Lumberjacks struggled to find the zone throughout the game, surrendering an unholy amount of walks and cycling through four pitchers in just four innings on the field.

Kelso continued to add to its lead, plating four more runs in the second, another in the third and four more in the fourth to cap the run rule win in their new skipper’s debut.

Canyon Rader got the nod on the hill for the Hilanders and gave up just the one run in the first inning and one hit, also in the first inning.

“Anytime you’re going to come out and throw in this weather it’s going to be tough,” Parsons said. “We’re cycling through balls anytime that ball hits the ground. But for (Rader) to bear down and really just give up one run through those for innings was huge for him.”

Sean McFarland came on in relief in the fourth and also allowed just a single run on a single hit in two innings of work.

The Hilanders hope this game is the just the beginning of something bigger with a lineup that features a whopping 12 seniors. The excess of experience and leadership has helped ease the transition to Parsons, who’s served as an assistant under former head coach Tom D’Aboy the past three seasons.

“We’ve got 12 seniors and these guys have been in the program for a long time,” Parsons said. “To keep that thing going and not have too many changes is my ultimate goal there.”

Kelso is also waiting to get fully healthy and eagerly awaits the return of ace Carter Gaston, who’s progressing well after surgery in February. Alex Smith, another strong arm for the Hilanders is also out of commission for the time being, in addition to a couple broken toes in the offseason that bring a smile of disbelief to Parsons face as he talks about the tough luck.

“Trying to get everybody healthy has been a little bit of a tedious task, but we’re working there and it’ll be awesome to see,” he said.

Parsons, who went on to pitch for LCC after graduating from Kelso in 2015, will bring his pitcher-first mindset along with him, but he knows the history of the Kelso program well and aims at keeping a good thing going.

“Being a pitcher in college and stuff, that’s always my home and my number one goal,” he said. “But we’ve kept the same Kelso tradition for a really long time and it’s worked for us and my goal is just to keep that up. All those traditions that we’ve always had.”

When asked how high the Hilanders can fly this season, Parsons wasn’t ready to throw a set goal against the backstop, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t expecting success in his first year.

“These guys have the right mindset and they play the game the right way,” Parsons said. “I have total confidence that if we just keep playing the game our game here’s some really big things coming for us for sure.”

Toms led the Hilanders, finishing 1-for-2 with six RBIs and reached base three times on the game, drawing a walk and getting hit by a pitch.

Over in the visitor’s dugout, RAL coach Ryan Littlefield was having flashbacks to some of the miscues that haunted the Jacks in a 1-11 season last year.

“That was repetition of what you saw right there,” Littlefield said. “Just pitching and booting a ball or two and that taking you out of the game.”

Before things got out of hand, the Jacks had plenty of energy in the dugout as they plated a run in the top of the first. Mitchell Lindsey came in to score on a passed ball after a perfectly executed hit-and-run by Jared Childers advanced Lindsey to third.

“We were able to execute there and get a run up early to get our pitching and defense settled in and that’s important as the away team,” Littlefield said.

But the Jacks would be plagued by crooked numbers and inconsistency on the mound and at the plate, leaving the bases loaded twice.

“Do I think our guys wanted to win today? Yeah,” Littlefield said. “Do I think the tempo and energy was OK? Yeah. (It was) just a complete and utter lack of focus.”

But Littlefield left his team with a bit of optimism from his time playing for the Jacks’ crosstown rival.

“I told the guys my freshman year in high school we lost to Kelso 20-1 our first game of the year and we went on to win league,” he said. “So this happens in baseball every now and then.”

Kelso (1-0) will look to keep things rolling at home against Heritage at 4 p.m., Wednesday.

R.A. Long (0-1) was set to host Kalama at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

