2A/2B Baseball: R.A. Long defends its yard, beats Toutle Lake

The R.A. Long baseball team capped off a successful second week of the season with a non-league victory, beating Toutle Lake 8-5 behind a hot start and a hang-on job at the end.

“It was nice to end on a high note,” RAL coach Ryan Littlefield said. “The guys should be nicely tired, so I gave them the whole weekend off.”

The Lumberjacks pounced early, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning, taking advantage of a couple of errors in the field behind TL starter Camden Wheatley. Two innings later, RAL drove Wheatley from the game with a three-spot, taking a commanding 7-0 lead.

Meanwhile, freshman Hunter Brewer shoved for four innings in the start for the Lumberjacks, shutting the Ducks out and striking out five.

“He was awesome, he was great,” Littlefield said. “We need him to do that all year long, and he’ll have a really nice season. Nothing more we could have asked from Hunter today; he was awesome.”

Things started to unravel a bit in the top of the fifth for Lumberjacks when Brewer left the game, with a leadoff walk, an error, and a couple of tweeners helping spark a four-run rally. But Logan Dorland came in to put out the fire with runners on base, and the sophomore saw the game out, allowing one more run in the top of the seventh but slamming the door with the bases loaded to end it.

It’s the first loss in nearly three years for Toutle Lake, which went undefeated during the shortened 2021 season en route to a 2B District IV title, after being forced to the sidelines in 2020 by COVID-19.

Camden Wheatley pitched into the third for the Ducks, allowing seven runs, of which four were earned. Conner Cox got the final 10 outs for Toutle Lake, striking out five.

R.A. Long finished with nine hits. Logan Bodily had a pair to lead the way, including a drag bunt for a hit, and after a couple of top-heavy performances against Fort Vancouver, the Lumberjacks spread the hits out, with eight hitters logging knocks.

“That’s the name of the game,” Littlefield said. “When the top of the order produces, it’s great and it keeps us in games. When the bottom of the order produces, we can be really good.”

Toutle Lake (5-1, 3-0 league) is set to open next week up with a doubleheader at Adna.

R.A. Long (3-2, 2-0 league) will get its weekend off before its rivalry week next week, with the first of two games against Mark Morris scheduled for Wednesday at The Lumberyard.

“I think they’re riding high on some confidence,” Littlefield said. “They’re starting to understand that baseball’s a really, really simple game, and if you play it the way it’s supposed to be played as a team — everybody does their simple job really, really well — then you can have a lot of success with it. It takes nine guys on the field to be on the same page every single pitch, and we’re starting to do that consistently.”

