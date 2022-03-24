2A/1A Softball roundup: Terry leads R.A. Long to bounceback win over La Center

The R.A. Long softball team put together the complete bounceback performance it needed to Thursday, run-ruling La Center 10-0 in five innings to wash out the taste of its loss to Castle Rock the day before.

Jadyn Terry starred on both sides of the ball for the Lumberjills. In the circle, the junior struck out 10 Wildcats in a one-hit shutout. Aside from that one hit — a single in the top of the first — La Center only managed two baserunners all game long.

Meanwhile, Terry went into shutdown mode in the middle innings, at one point striking out six Wildcats in a row.

“Hopefully we’ll get a lot of innings from her this year,” RAL coach Dave McDaniel said. “She’s throwing strong right now. Her pitches are moving, she’s hitting her spots. Everything’s going good for her right now.”

At the plate, Terry went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, reached on an error, and scored three runs of her own.

She was just one part of an R.A. Long lineup that changed up its approach after a tough outing against Castle Rock, and upon first look, the fixes are showing positive results.

“We talked about it before the game, and said, ‘We’ve got to shorten up everything. You guys are spending too much time worrying about the speed of the pitcher or anything else. Don’t even worry about who’s pitching, explode on the ball. Throw that top hand through, explode,’” McDaniel said. “And they did that today. The swings were cut down, the timing was getting better.”

As a team, R.A. Long put together 11 hits in five innings. Aside from Terry, Mylee Grimm, Lily Mattison, and Nicole Walker all had two-hit games and drove in a run apiece.

Gracie Byrnes also went 1-for-2 with a double, and drove a run in on a sacrifice fly.

Perhaps the best sign for the Lumberjills, though, was that after striking out 10 times in six innings against Castle Rock, they only went down at the plate twice all game Thursday.

“We’ve got to put pressure on the defense,” McDaniel said. “We’ve got to put the ball in play and put pressure on the defense. Short and compact is the way to go. We can’t take big swings. We’ve got to put pressure on the pitcher, if she throws hard, to supply the power. We’ve got to be short and compact and put it in play.”

R.A. Long plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead, and proceeded to add to it in each successive inning. Two more came in in the second, followed by one each in the third and fourth. Going to the bottom of the fifth up 7-0, Terry, Grimm, and Mattison all singled to bring a run in, Walker walked to load the bases, Miranda Bergquist walked to force another run home, and Madison Fierst ended it with an RBI single.

R.A. Long (1-1) will try to take the momentum from its win into 2A GSHL play next week; the Lumberjills will open their league run at home Monday against Columbia River.

MM falls to Evergreen in season debut

Playing a belated season opener, the Mark Morris softball team struggled out the game and fell too far behind Thursday, losing 17-7 to Evergreen.

“It was a rough start with a lot of anxiousness in our play,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “We got down early by a lot but managed to shake off the cobwebs in the sixth and mount a comeback only to come up short.”

Going into the bottom of the sixth, the Monarchs trailed 13-3, needing to score four runs to keep the game alive. They did just that, but the Plainsmen responded with a four-spot of their own to immediately boost the gap back to 10 runs.

Before that, Evergreen blitzed MM early with six runs in the top of the first inning and three more in the second to take a 9-0 lead before the Monarchs knew what hit them.

Megan Jenkins and Emily Foytack led the Mark Morris order, putting up back-to-back 3-for-3 days at the plate in the Nos. 3 and 4 spots, respectively. Both drove two runs home; Jenkins scored a pair of runs, while Foytack added a double and a walk to her line.

Hallie Watson added a single, a double, and a pair of RBIs for the Monarchs.

Mark Morris (0-1) will look to reverse its fortunes Monday when it hosts Woodland.

