2A/1A Softball

2A/1A Softball: Eight late runs power MM to come-from-behind win

Softball Stock

A softball rests in the green grass after being launched over the fence during a softball game in the area.

 Jordan Nailon

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris softball team got back to winning ways in comeback fashion Friday, scoring eight runs in the final two frames to turn a three-run deficit into a 9-4 win over 1A Seton Catholic.

“I’m proud of the girls, who stayed in the game the whole time and never gave up,” MM coach Chris Mejia said.

The Monarchs trailed 4-1 going into the top of the sixth inning, but Hallie Watson and Emily Foytack started the comeback with back-to-back one-out singles. Megan Jenkins followed that with a 2-RBI double, and a batter later, Natalie Mejia smacked a double of her own to tie things up at 4-4.

Seton Catholic threatened to take the lead right back, putting two runners in scoring position with one out, but Jenkins rolled back-to-back ground balls to strand both Cougars and get her team back in the dugout to continue the rally.

And continue the rally they did. Hayly Peterson led off with a single, Ashley Provolt moved her into scoring position on a knock, and Watson doubled her home to give the visitors their first lead of the night. The Cougars intentionally walked Emily Foytack, and McKenzie Verdoorn blew things open with a 2-RBI single. Mejia knocked another run in, and Sydney Fugleberg made it 9-4 on a groundout.

Mejia led the Monarchs with a 3-for-4 outing, while Watson and Foytack both had two-hit games.

Megan Jenkins tossed all but one out for MM, allowing six hits.

Mark Morris (2-2) was set to wrap up a busy week at Washougal on Friday.

