2A/1A High School Cross Country: R.A. Long's Beaudion leads local charge at District meet

WOODLAND — The 1A and 2A cross country district championship races were held Thursday at Lewis River golf course with the top 35 boys runners and 28 girls runners qualifying for the 2A state championship race, the top 21 boys and girls qualifying for State in the 1A race.

Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Woodland and Castle Rock will each send multiple runners to the state championship race to be run on the Sun Willows golf course in Pasco on Nov. 5.

R.A. Long saw two girls and two boys qualify for the State run.

Senior Micah Miner turning in a time of 16:48 to finish in 11th place for the Lumberjacks. R.A. Long freshman Juan Orozco Stansbery cracked the top 35 with a time of 17:15 to place 23rd. Meanwhile, senior Kailey Beaudoin, fought through a calf injury, and topped her goal of 20 minutes to finish in seven place with a time of 19:53 for the Lumberjills. Freshman Elliana Higgins also qualified for State with a time of 21:00.

R.A. Long head coach Keli Hancock praised the work runners like Miner and Higgins put in to make the massive improvements they’ve made in their time with the team. Miner, in particular, set a goal after last season to make State and never took a week off all year in pursuit of his goal.

“(Micah) missed qualifying for State by not that much last year and right after that he said that was not happening again. His whole goal was qualifying and making it to State,” Hancock said. “A huge improvement on his part this year. His hard work definitely paid off.”

Higgins snuck in with her time placing her 24th in the District race. Hancock noted Higgins improved rapidly over the home stretch of the regular season as her confidence grew.

“The last three weeks she started peeling off massive times every time she ran. She was on the bubble, her and Juan both,” said Hancock. “Her confidence started to grow. She started chasing our number two. I watched her quietly get more confident as the season went on and she kept hitting PRs.”

Mark Morris saw two boys and three girls qualify for State for the second year in a row. Juniors Kara Nixon (16th/20:55) and Isabelle Allen (17th/20:55) as well as freshman Audrey Varney (23rd/21:00) all cracked the top 25.

For the Mark Morris boys, it was senior Trey Varney who led the way, finishing 12th with a personal best time of 16:55. Meanwhile, Tate Armstrong managed to finish 31st with a time of 17:37, as a small surprise for Mark Morris head coach Mark Brumbaugh.

“The surprise was Tate who ran a personal best by 30 seconds to just crack the top 35 to qualify,” said Brumbaugh. “I always thought he was capable of that, he just ran a lot faster than what I thought he would. That was a great result for him.”

The Monarchs runners appear to be peaking at the right time as Brumbaugh saw each of his runners run personal bests on Thursday.

“They’ve all been improving quite a bit and getting faster over the course of the year just as you’d want them to,” said Brumbaugh. “That’s what you hope to train them for is to get their best performances in championship season. We’re looking forward to next Saturday.”

Woodland qualified two boys and a girl for State from the district meet.

Sophomore Alejandro Alvarado ran the best time of all local athletes, edging Miner with a time of 16:45 to place 10th in the boys race. His senior teammate August Heidgerken ran a time of 17:36 to finish 30th and slip under the qualifying cutoff by 10 seconds. Fellow Beaver, sophomore Couly McReynolds finished with a time of 21:02 for 25th place.

“They ran phenomenally, but Gus and Couly were right on the bubble and were going to have to have really good days,” Woodland coach Melanie Holmes said. “They both really executed and had really great days.”

Tumwater senior John Hoffer won the 2A boys race with a sterling time of 15:50. Hoffer narrowly beat out Washougal junior Samuel Grice who pushed the pace the entire race only to fall a second shy with a time of 15:51.

The girls race was won by Washougal senior Sydnee Boothby in a time of 18:24.

Over on the 1A side, Castle Rock qualified two boys – freshman Jack Kerker who finished seventh in 17:30 and senior Justin Burks who ran a time of 17:55 – and one girl, junior Kaitlyn Meyers who finished sixth with a time of 20:34.

Seton Catholic’s Sam Soto won the boys race in a time of 16:49, while his Seton Catholic teammate Alexis Leone smoked the girls field with a time of 17:52, a full minute and 36 seconds ahead of her second-place teammate.

The batch of local runners will be tested by the hardest race they will have faced all season when they get to State.

“The competition is really stiff. It will be the fastest race they’ve run,” said Hancock. “I expect them to go out and race really hard and enjoy the moment.”