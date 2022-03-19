2A/1A Baseball: Woodland loses out to La Center

WOODLAND — The Woodland baseball team made it interesting late, but couldn’t quite get enough of a rally going in the bottom of the seventh in a 7-5 non-league loss to La Center on Friday.

Going into the final frame trailing by three runs, the Beavers loaded the bases on three straight walks. After two outs, including a play at the plate, Woodland drew another walk to force a run in, but couldn’t do anything more, leaving the tying run in scoring position when the game ended.

La Center started off strong against Woodland starter Keaten Stansberry, tagging him for two runs in the top of the first inning, but the sophomore kept the Beavers mostly out of trouble for the rest of his outing, going five innings and handing the ball off in a 6-3 game.

The Beavers finally got their offense moving in the fourth, stacking single upon single to bring home three runs.

Stansberry went 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk and a run scored to lead the Woodland offense.

Reliever Brett Martynowicz shut the Wildcats out in the sixth. La Center got to him in the seventh with a double to deep left field with two men aboard, but the Woodland defense limited it to just a single run on a relay play to the plate, with catcher Mason Rickard surviving a collision to get the trail runner out.

Woodland (1-3) is set to open 2A GSHL play at home against Hudson’s Bay on Monday.

