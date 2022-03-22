2021-22 TDN All-Area Winter Sports: The Best of the Rest

Wrestling

Ethan Freund, Kelso

Ian Campbell, Kalama

Freund and Campbell wound up on top of the mountain at the Mat Classic this season, bringing home a pair of State wrestling championships to Cowlitz County.

Freund won a State title last season in Montana while his peers wrestled a truncated season due to COVID-19 here in Washington. This season he defeated Mead’s Cole Turner 4-1 in the championship bout.to secure a top finishing the 3A 132-pound bracket in his junior season..

Campbell brought home the 1B/2B 138-pound title from Tacoma with a dominant 12-7 win over Waylon Wilson from the Tonasket wrestling powerhouse. In the fall he will head to Grays Harbor College in order to continue his academic and wrestling pursuits.

“I can’t describe the feeling of being on top,” Campbell said after his Mat Classic championship victory. “I’ve spent all my years trying to get that State title and I finally got it.”

Bowling

Emily Strehle, Kelso

Strehle led the Hilanders’ rollers all season long and wrapped up her junior campaign with a second place finish at the state tournament. She was just 15 pins off the pace with a series score of 765. Prior to that Strehle captured an individual title at the district tournament and was named Co-Player of the Year in the 3A GSHL alongside eventual State champion Lilly Bash of Prairie.

Swimming

Spencer Thomas, Kelso

Tabbed as the 3A GSHL swimmer of the year by the coaches who saw him the most, Thomas made waves everywhere he went this season.

At the 3A State meet Thomas placed first in the 100 Freestyle and third in the 50 Freestyle. Earlier in the season Thomas broke a decade old record at the Kelso Invite when he finished the 50 Freestyle in 22.58 seconds.

