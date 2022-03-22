2021-22 TDN All-Area girls basketball

Player of the Year: Natalie Fraley (Kelso)

Her Twitter handle is no lie at all; Natalie Fraley got buckets in her senior season, and she got them all winter long.

In her final campaign suiting up in the blue and gold, Fraley averaged over 23 points per game in the regular season, a clip that included a pair of record-breaking performances. On Jan 25, Fraley went off for 39 points in a win over Heritage, downing a Kelso single-game scoring record that had only been matched once in four decades. Just over a week later, she outdid herself, dropping in 41 against Evergreen, because, as coach Jennifer Hamilton put it, “40 sounds way better than 39.”

Come the postseason, Fraley helped lead the Hilanders in their run to the Bi-District title, scoring 27 points in Kelso’s semifinal upset of top-seeded Gig Harbor, and then throwing down 35 in the championship game against host Auburn.

But aside from the buckets themselves, Fraley did just about everything else better than just about anybody else in the 3A GSHL. The senior point guard out-jumped the best posts in the area to the tune of 10.4 rebounds per game. Sitting at the focal point of Kelso’s press and half-court defense, Fraley averaged nearly six steals a night, eclipsing 10 in both of her record-setting scoring nights for triple-doubles. And leading the Hilanders’ offense, Fraley dished out four and a half steals per contest, and may well have finished the season passing up more shots than she actually ended up taking.

The only thing able to stop Fraley in 2021-22 was bad luck; the senior went down with a season-ending knee injury in Kelso’s Regional-round game, and didn’t suit up for its first-round State matchup against Hermiston (Ore.) at the Tacoma Dome.

Fraley ends her high school career with back-to-back 3A GSHL Player of the Year honors, after getting on the second team as a freshman and the first team as a sophomore. She’ll continue her hooping career at the Division I level in Logan, Utah, suiting up for Utah State.

Coach of the Year: Jennifer Hamilton (Kelso)

She might have had the best player in the area, but Jennifer Hamilton also came into the 2021-22 season with an active roster containing four upperclassmen, two sophomores, and six freshmen, and molded it into a group of champions.

Kelso coasted its way to a 3A GSHL title — the Hilanders’ first league crown since 2005. For their troubles, they earned a tough No. 4 seed in the Bi-District tournament, and proceeded to run through northern foes one after the other en route to another trophy.

That win finally got Kelso a bit of respect from the committee, and its No. 6 seed earned the Hilanders an automatic spot in Tacoma, their first trip to the Dome in over a decade.

First team

Reigha Niemeyer (Wahkiakum)

On a short-staffed squad that needed everything from all of its pieces, the junior stepped into the leading scorer role with 13 points per game, and also led the Central 2B League champs with four steals per contest, earning co-MVP honors along the way. In the Mules’ win-or-go-home Regional matchup, Niemeyer went off for 24 points, hitting five 3-pointers.

Addison Hall (Winlock)

The other C2BL co-MVP, Hall was a walking double-double for Winlock the entire season, presenting opponents with one of the fiercest challenges in the league down low. Hall hit 1,000 career points in a crimson uniform on Jan. 11 with a 27-point, 16-rebound double-double against MWP, then followed it up with a 14-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double two days later against Stevenson.

Miranda Lomax (R.A. Long)

In her final year in red and black, Lomax went out with bang after bang in the scoring column. The senior, who earned first-team All-League honors in the 2A GSHL, led the Lumberjills in scoring in all but one game this season, and finished with at least 14 points in all but one contest. She broke 20 points 12 times, including a streak of seven matchups in a row that included a 25-point, 10-assist effort in the Jills’ overtime win over Mark Morris on Feb. 7.

Isabella Merzoian (Mark Morris)

The Monarchs’ junior leader put up just a shade under 11 points per game, and only got better as the season went on. From the turn of the new year, Merzoian averaged 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, and went on to lead her side in scoring in all three of its postseason matchups.

Lauren Katyryniuk (Naselle)

Naselle’s leading scorer poured in over 15 points per game for the Comets, shooting the lights out from long range when it mattered most. In Naselle’s Regional matchup against Evergreen Lutheran, the first-team all-Columbia Valley League guard put up 22 points, including nailing three 3-pointers. After bussing over to Spokane, she went out and did it again, dropping another 22 points — and three triples — in the first round of State against Wellpinit.

Second team

Kalli Budge (Rainier)

Just across the river, Kalli Budge quietly had one of the most dominant seasons in the area, averaging a 19-point, 19-rebound double-double and throwing in three blocks per game for good measure.

Evermore Kaiser (Kelso)

With Fraley normally manning the top of the Kelso zone and running the point on offense, Kaiser, Kelso’s other senior to suit up this season, took control of the low post, scoring just under nine points per game and adding nearly eight rebounds a contest. But when Fraley went down with a major injury, the 3A GSHL first-team All-Leaguer stepped up for the Hilanders, leading them with a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double in the first-round matchup against Hermiston in the state tournament.

Brooke Wirkkala (Castle Rock)

Castle Rock’s top option all over the court averaged 13.2 points per game, and also had team highs in steals (52) and blocks (16). Despite missing most of her sophomore season due to a torn ACL and playing a shortened junior year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wirkkala still ends her career 16th in Castle Rock history in scoring.

Emma Fisher (Mark Morris)

Mark Morris’ main option down low, Fisher earned second-team All-League honors in the 2A GSHL for a season that saw her lead the Monarchs with eight rebounds per game, block 24 shots, and average just over 10 points per contest on 47% shooting from the field.

Emerald Niemela (Wahkiakum)

After mostly playing Jansi Merz’ shadow last season, Niemela emerged as Wahkiakum’s force in the post in her senior season, and promptly went about securing just about every rebound possible. Niemela broke the 20-board threshold twice, including a 24-rebound effort against Stevenson that coach Rob Garrett could only posit would be a program record since he started coaching.

Honorable mentions

Lexi Grumbois (Kelso)

Kaylin Shrives (Naselle)

Miya Kerstetter (Wahkiakum)

Megan Leitz (Wahkiakum)

Olivia McKinstry (Ilwaco)

