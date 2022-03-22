2021-22 TDN All-Area boys basketball

Player of the Year: Aaron Ofstun (R.A. Long)

The Lumberjacks big man in the middle took a tight race for POY and shattered it like a backboard during R.A. Long’s run to a trophy at the 2A state tournament. In Yakima he averaged nearly 14 points and seven rebounds per game, adding a whopping five blocks to his tally in R.A. Long’s quarterfinal win over Tumwater that guaranteed the Jacks a trophy. That output against the best bigs in Washington helped the Jacks to a fifth place finish at State and landed Ofstun on the All-State team.

During RAL’s regular season run the 6-foot 8-inch senior averaged 17 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 2 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 52 percent from the field, which landed him on the 2A GSHL All-League team. Those totals came in spite of an ankle injury that left Ofstun on the shelf for several games and at less than full speed for several more. Still, when the Jacks needed him Ofstun delivered, including a 24-point effort against Mark Morris on Feb. 8 when the Monarchs played a fatal game of pick your poison.

When fans think back on this season in the years to come they will remember Ofstun catching alley-oops off the glass and powering them through the cylinder with aplomb. Not bad for a player who says he didn’t start taking basketball seriously until his junior year and described himself as the “worst” player on the C-squad his freshman season.

Coach of the Year: Jeray Key (R.A. Long)

When Jeray Key was growing up on Florida Street, munching pizza sticks and fruity tooties from Hemlock Market there were plenty of people who predicted that he would help R.A. Long bring back a trophy from the state tournament. It just so happens that those people had to wait a decade and a half longer than they’d first anticipated.

After taking his talents across the lake for his own prep playing career Key has now cemented himself in the pantheon of RAL legends as head coach of the Jacks. That’s what an undefeated 2A GSHL title, a District championship and the best State finish for any Lumberjacks’ basketball team since 1953 will do for a person.

Oh, and six straight wins over his old coach at Mark Morris (tied for the longest streak in history), three of which came this season, was probably enough to catapult him to the top of the heap without any of the other accolades. Taken as a whole, Key’s resume was practically impeccable.

First Team

Cavin Holden (R.A. Long)

The 2A GSHL Player of the Year blazed his name into the memories of area hoops fans with a cartoonish regular season where extended his shooting range further and further until he was firing away from the midcourt logo and drawing triple teams at half court. Helping to paper over a midseason ankle injury to Aaron Ofstun, Holden averaged 19.7 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.8 steals. He shot 41 percent from long range and finished his junior season sitting on 1,087 career points.

Michael Foust (Kelso)

The Player of the Year in the 3A Greater St. Helens League led the Hilanders to a league title for the second straight season and earned an All-State invite in the process. The senior playmaker brought Kelso to the precipice of State appearance by averaging 15.6 point per game with 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and one block.

Jackson Esary (Kalama)

The Central 2B League MVP led the Chinooks in every facet of the game in his senior season. Esary helped Kalama to league and District titles before securing a third place finish at State while filling the role of creator and facilitator. Esary averaged 25.3 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Zach Swanson (Toutle Lake)

Just a sophomore, Swanson got better and better as the season went along, setting the program record for points in a season with 711. After playing a series of lose-or-go-home games in the district tournament the Fighting Ducks wound up just shy of a State semifinal appearance. Along the way, Swanson averaged 26.7 points per game with 10.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He’ll enter his junior campaign already sitting on 1,381 career points.

Adam Partridge (Castle Rock)

The Rockets were the surprise of the season and Partridge was the motor that propelled them. After scuffling through the first half of their campaign Castle Rock got hot late, winning a District title and nearly pulling off one of their patented comeback victories at State. Along the way the Rockets big man averaged 15.2 points per game with 8.6 rebounds. He also drew an astonishing 34 charges and averaged two blocks per game on defense.

Second Team

Jamond Harris (R.A. Long)

The Lumberjacks point guard and go-to on ball defender, Harris was instrumental to the Lumberjacks’ historic run. The senior was a first team All-GSHL selection after averaging 14.1 points, 5.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game. Along the way Harris shot 51 percent from the field, including a 42 percent mark from long range.

Payton Stewart, (Kelso)

The Hilanders beast in the paint made a living feasting on overmatched opponents. The sophomore rattled his fair share of rims this season while shooting 54 percent from the field and averaging 12.4 points per game. Stewart also pulled down 8.1 rebounds and rejected 2.1 shots per game.

Kobe Parlin (Mark Morris)

In his junior campaign Parlin led the Monarchs in scoring with 18.4 points per game. He was also second on the team in rebounds (119), assists (65) and steals (43). In a season where Mark Morris came within one game of Sweet 16, Parlin was the team MVP, shooting 53% from the field and landing on the 2A GSHL first team.

Braydon Olson (Mark Morris)

Olson finished second in scoring for the Monarchs during his sophomore season with 15.9 points per game and was voted to the 2A GSHL second team.. He set the program record for three-pointers in a game when he knocked down nine against Hockinson, and led the team in rebounds (125), while coming in third in both assists (69) and steals (42).

Jayden Turner (Ilwaco)

The senior point guard earned an All-State selection after leading the Fishermen to a league title and an appearance in the Regional round of the state tournament. Turner averaged 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals per game and was voted first team all Pacific 2B League for the second time.

Honorable Mentions

Deacon Dietz (Mark Morris)

Beau Swett (Woodland)

Beckett Turner (Ilwaco)

Kolten Lindstrom (Naselle)

Stephen Rooklidge (R.A. Long)

