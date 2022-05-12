1B Track: Naselle boys keep winning, take sub-districts

RAYMOND — The Naselle boys track and field team’s run of dominance continued into the postseason Wednesday, with the Comets taking first out of eight teams at the 1B District IV sub-district meet.

Naselle’s girls team was third out of seven schools.

The Comets pulled away from the competition on the field, winning six of seven events.

Trenton Stephens did a whole lot of it himself, sweeping the jumps with first-place finishes in the long jump (19 feet, 5 inches), the triple jump (37 feet, 4 inches), and the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and also winning the javelin at 146 feet, 3 inches. In all four events, the Comets also got points for a runner-up.

Tyler Kirkman got the other two field wins for Naselle, winning the shot put by two inches with a huch of 37 feet, 7 inches, and the discus by an easier margin at 123 feet, 1 inch.

On the track, the Comets’ lone boys win came from Derek Suomela, who won the 400-meter run with a PR time of 54.68 seconds. Beyond that, though, Naselle got four runner-up finishes earning points: Josh Cadwick (17.57 in the 110-meter hurdles and 49.05 in the 300-meter hurdles), Malcolm Schell (2:23.31 in the 800), and Jacob Pakenen (5:34.92 in the 1,600).

Jayden Ding, Chadwick, Brandon Kincaid, and Suomela won the 4x400 relay at 3:55.03.

Naselle didn’t have any winners in the girls meet, but Echo Cenci took second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.38, Mylee Dunagan was second in the high jump at an even 4 feet, and Alyssa Leonard finished second in the triple jump at 26 feet, 11 inches.

Eight days from now, Naselle’s qualifiers will be in Tacoma for the 1B District I/II/III/IV Championships at Franklin Pierce High School.

