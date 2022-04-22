1B Track and Field: Stephens wins three events for Naselle in Astoria

ASTORIA, Ore. — The Naselle track and field came away with six individual wins across the river and on the coast, taking part in the Daily A Invitational at Astoria High School.

Trent Stephens pulled in half of those results by himself, taking first in the boys 200-meter dash in 24.54 and winning both the high jump (6 feet, 4 inches) and the long jump (20 feet, 5 inches).

Jayden Ding added another field win with a 10-foot, 6-inch clearance in the pole vault.

Josh Chadwick turned in a winning time of 18.41 in the boys 110-meter hurdles.

On the girls side, three girls finished the 100-meter dash within three-hundredths of a second of each other, but Echo Cenci just came out the best with a winning time of 14.06.

The Comets will get a week before their next meet, going to Cathlamet for a C2BL meet at Wahkiakum next Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0