1B State Softball: Naselle secures fourth place finish with win over Inchelium

YAKIMA — Entering the postseason the Naselle softball team had only played ten games. By the end of the day Saturday the Comets likely felt like they’d experienced ten times that much action over the course of a fortnight after they played their way from a second place finish in league to a District title and a fourth place trophy at the 1B softball state tournament.

The Comets opened up their Saturday at the park with a 9-5 win over Inchelium in order to reach the trophy round.

After some confusion over who was home team before the first pitch, Naselle wasted no time establishing who was the better team by putting up three runs in the top of the first. The Comets used small ball and aggressive baserunning to put the screws to the Hornets from the first pitch to the last.

“I don’t even think it’s about the farthest hits. My best friend Peyton (Dalton), I really love when she bunts and gets everyone going off,” Naselle senior Mia Watson said.

Watson swung a hot stick all tournament and put up three hits in the morning game on the final day of the season. She also drove in two runs and scored two more to help put the Comets over the top.

Naselle added a run in the second inning, four in the fourth and one more in the top of the seventh in order to hammer out a comfortable cushion.

Brynn Tarabochia went 4-for-5 at the plate with three doubles, a triple and three runs scored. Peyton Dalton added three hits, a double, two RBIs and a run. Courtney Paul notched three hits with a double while driving in a run and scoring another. Hailey Lopez also chipped in three hits with a pair of RBIs and a double, while Sadie Kilponen notched two hits with a run batted in.

With 19 hits to their names the Comets were having plenty of fun in their morning game, which is exactly what they were shooting for.

“The first game I think we came in too serious,” Watson said, referring to their opening round loss to DeSales on Friday. “We weren’t having any fun and these last couple games we’ve just been having fun knowing that win or lose we got here together, and that’s really important to us.”

In the circle Tarabochia pitched a complete game with a dozen strikeouts, just one walk and four earned runs allowed.

“That team can hit, and Mia was shutting them down in center field, but Brynn was hitting her spots. She was going offspeed and her changeup was working,” Naselle coach Rebekah Wirkkala said. “She’s sore but she’s pushing through. Usually you don’t have one pitcher at this level doing all four games.”

The win over the Hornets set Naselle up for a shot at redemption against DeSales in the third place game Saturday afternoon. It was a chance the Comets were eager to get even if their final game didn’t shake out they way they would have preferred with the Hornets winning 12-1 in five innings.

“We barely had any games. So many practices and we didn’t know we’d be here with all the rainouts and COVID, but we’re very grateful,” Watson said.

DeSales took the steam out of the Comets right away by putting up three runs in the first inning and adding five more in the second frame. By the time Haley Eastham ripped a double in the fourth inning to spark a rally, Naselle trailed 10-0. Eastham came around to score on a single by Lopez in order to stave off the mercy rule momentarily, but aside from a couple scattered hits that was all the Comets’ offense could muster against a stout Irish defense.

After the game the Comets came together in a tearful mass of gray, blue and gold, hugging one another and wiping each other’s tears. To Wirkkala, though, there was little to be disappointed about.

“The fact that I’m holding this (trophy) exceeds my expectations,” the Comets’ skipper said. “There were times where we looked at each other early in the season and asked, ‘Are we going to make it?’”

As she surveyed her sobbing players, wearing their hearts and mascara on their sleeves, Wirkkala put the final loss, and all the wins that came beforehand, in perspective.

“This is what I love. That’s just a trophy to them, but this is what matters,” she said, gesturing grandly to her players, many of whom will be back for at least one more go on the dirt diamond. “I think missing State for two years when we were stacked, it would have been so amazing for our program. This year I think we are all out here reestablishing that foundation and the been-there-done that mentality.”

