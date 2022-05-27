1B State Softball: Errors a nasty nemesis for Naselle in loss to DeSales

YAKIMA — The Comets softball team picked the worst time to put up their shakiest defensive performance of the season in a 14-4 loss to DeSales in the quarterfinals of the 1B softball state tournament. The loss dropped Naselle out of state title contention and put its collective back up against the wall for a loser-out contest around supper time on Friday.

In their tournament opener the Comets forgot to unpack their leather after their trip over the mountains, committing five errors in the field and otherwise coming up just short on the defensive plays that could have helped to keep them out of deep trouble.

“DeSales just hit in places that sometimes we couldn’t get to. It was frustrating, because they were catchable things that were just out of our reach and then it compiled with error upon error,” Naselle coach Rebekah Wirkkala said. “I don’t know. It could have been jitters. It could have been nerves… I’m kind of speechless.”

It could have been the shift to a bigger dirt diamond that extended at least twenty feet beyond the normal infield parameters. It could have been the swirling wind. It could have been a contagious bout of bad luck that struck the Comets defensive lineup. But whatever it was, it was too much to overcome in the five inning mercy rule loss.

The Irish jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and sat on an 8-1 advantage after two complete innings. DeSales pounded out 16 hits in the contest and looked hellbent on ending the game early from the get go.

Naselle pitcher Brynn Tarabochia, typically as solid as can be in the circle, had trouble missing barrels for the duration of the game. She finished with just four strikeouts across five innings of work and with the ball in play nearly every at bat the Comets defense had too many opportunities to test Murphy’s Law.

It wasn’t all bad for the Comets on the defensive side, but just barely.

“Mia did a great job in the outfield. The one hit that came to her that was catchable she did catch,” Wirkkala said.

The Comets scored one run in the second inning after Haley Eastham scored a double to right-center field. A dropped third strike and a walk put Naselle in position to strike and a Brooke Davis single tied the game up at 1-1. But the Comets couldn’t ring any more out of opportunity and the Irish were chomping at the bit to answer back with a six run frame in the bottom half of the inning.

Even when they were down big, though, Naselle refused to cash in their chips.

Trailing 8-1 in the third inning Mia Watson ripped a one out triple to right field and came home to score on a fielder’s choice groundnut by Eastham. Then, trailing 13-4 in the fifth the Comets manufactured two runs in order to stave off the premature ending, for a while at least. Tarabochia led the inning off with a walk and Peyton Dalton found a way on to help set up the rally. Then a single from Eastham scored them both but the Comets left two runners on base to end the inning, and their hopes of a State title ended shortly thereafter.

With just two hours to regroup before they played to keep their season alive the Comets’ skipper wasn’t concerned about their ability to bounce back.

“The fact that my seniors don’t want this to be it. No one does. We just need to show up to play and we’ll be alright,” Wirkkala said. “They’re going to get pumped up. They’re going to get fired up. My teams, whether it’s volleyball or softball, they always find a way to bring that fire.”

Naselle was set to play Darrington late on Friday. A loss would end their season while a win would put them on the path toward the third place game starting at noon on Saturday against either Quilcene or Wilbur-Creston-Keller, depending on the outcome of their game Friday evening.

