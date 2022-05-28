1B State Baseball: Naselle outlasts Crosspoint and the rain to win state title

RIDGEFIELD — The way this season went weather-wise, it was going to be poetic that the Naselle baseball team won the 1B state title after the rains broke and the sun came out for a dry game.

Then the clouds came back and the monsoon started, and the Comets had to grit out their 5-3 win over Crosspoint in the 1B championship through rain so thick and heavy the umpires had to pull the teams off the field in the tensest moment.

That way ended up being poetic too.

“I told the kids, ‘Well, this is what it’s supposed to be,’” Naselle skipper Randy Lindstrom said. “Because we’ve been playing in rain the whole year. District championship in the rain, blowing, storming. It makes sense. It was like fate, here we are.”

Two years ago, the Comets thought they had a group that could make waves at State, but COVID-19 canceled the season before it began. Last season, Naselle went undefeated in league play and breezed its way to a district title in the condensed spring, but had to stop there with no state tournament taking place after.

This year, that top prize returned, and even back in the preseason practices of February and March, it felt different.

“That changes everything,” Kolten Lindstrom said. “Last year everyone was just kind of flat, no one had a State championship to look forward to, and that’s what we all look forward to… It’s just a lot different. It brings out the intensity a crazy amount.”

Three months of working around rain postponements and playing through wet afternoons later, it paid off in the form of a new piece of hardware.

It’s the first time the Comets have ever lifted the state trophy in program history. Before this, the closets they came to a baseball championship was in 1992 — Lindstrom’s final year wearing the Naselle uniform as a player.

Now, two of his sons get bragging rights over him, with junior Kolten Lindstrom earning the win on the mound and freshman Jacob Lindstrom recording the final out.

“They’re the toughest working group of kids, they never say die, they work late all the time, put in the effort,” the Naselle coach said. “Top-to-bottom they’re brothers, they love each other. That’s a big piece of it; they’re a family, and that’s what it takes.”

Having watched Toutle Lake’s seventh-inning collapse in the rain just hours previously, Naselle found itself in a tensely-similar spot. After holding the Warriors to one run in six innings, ace Kolten Lindstrom hit the maximum pitch count and had to exit going into the final frame. Joe Strange took over, and as he stepped up to the mound and started the seventh off with a walk, the rain picked up. After another walk with one out, it got even wetter.

“That was creeping into my head a little bit,” Kolten Lindstrom said. “I was like, ‘It can’t be two in a row like this, we can’t let that happen.’ That was a little scary there.”

A fielder’s choice got the Comets their second out and opened a base up, and Randy Lindstrom elected to intentionally walk a batter to fill it and put the force on at any base.

So Crosspoint had the bases loaded with two outs, with the tying run in scoring position in the state title game. But before Strange could take on the biggest moment of his high school career, the skies opened up and the rain reached a level that the umpires — stubborn as they were to not stop the flow of the game at its climax — had to step in and pull everyone off the field.

“They had to do what they had to do; it was just kind of a funny time for it to hit,” Lindstrom said. “It was fate, the baseball gods are up there, making Joe wait just a bit longer, maybe get his composure together, and make some good pitches.”

The baseball gods, as usual, knew what they were doing.

After 15 minutes in the dugout, the rains lessened and the Comets trotted back out to their positions. Just one pitch in, Strange forced a routine hopper to second, and Jacob Lindstrom — who had caught his older brother for the first six innings — took it off a bobble and fired to first for the final out.

Kolten Lindstrom ended up allowing three runs on six hits and three walks, and racked up eight strikeouts. Crosspoint got its lone run in the top of the first inning on an infield single, a steal of second base, and a pair of wild pitches to put Naselle in a quick 1-0 hole.

After that, though, the Naselle junior settled down to throw four straight zeroes before giving up a pair of runs in the sixth.

“My curveball was doing good,” he said. “And then toward the end of the game my changeup was good too.”

Naselle came back to take the lead right away in the bottom of the first on a 2-RBI double off the bat of Jason Harman, and Jacob Lindstrom doubled the lead in the second on an RBI triple to score Jack Strange.

At the top of the order, Jack Strange went 3-for-3. At the bottom, Joe Strange, Jason Harman, Jarod Laney, Dean Helvey, and Craig Reitz all logged knocks.

That was the group that got the Comets going in the bottom of the third. Harman drew a walk and Laney singled, and Helvey flipped a blooper that got past the reach of the shortstop and skipped past the onrushing centerfield to roll for awhile, scoring both runners.

When the Warriors came back with two runs in the top of the sixth, that insurance only ended up being the difference between a tie game and a state title.

“I couldn’t say enough about the bottom of our order,” Randy Lindstrom. “They came through. The top wasn’t firing on all cylinders today, but the bottom came through, got big hits in spots.”

Then it was just a matter of trying to hold on and beat out the rain, as an absolutely soaked bunch of Comets came together to get three more outs in one last rain storm.

As it ended, they got to have the celebration that for the players has been three years in coming, and for some like Randy Lindstrom has been more like 30. And the rain couldn’t stop that.

“I was looking at everyone,” Joe Strange said. “Everyone here is family. It’s awesome. We have the best community.”

