1B Softball: Naselle gets to play again, celebrates with routs

OAKVILLE — Cut the Naselle softball team a little slack for being a little “sluggish” in the first inning of its doubleheader against Oakville on Wednesday; the Comets were playing for just the second time this calendar month.

After 26 days of rainouts and cancellations, Naselle finally took the field for its first games since April 1, and celebrated the occasion by dominating Oakville, beating the Acorns 18-0 in five innings and 15-0 in three in a 1B doubleheader.

“We were all like, ‘We are playing, rain or shine, we do not care,’” Naselle coach Rebekah Wirkkala said. “That’s what we told the AD.”

As it happened, it was more shine than rain, with only a few damp patches on the dirt. And after a first inning that saw the Comets only score one run — still enough to win — they exploded for six straight crooked numbers to end the day.

With the extended layoff, Naselle’s hitters came in antsy to get to swing the bat at live pitching, but half of their offense Wednesday ended up relying more on the eyes than the hands. The Comets drew 24 free passes in Game 1, but it took an inning to stop chasing too much.

“They weren’t swinging at garbage as much,” Wirkkala said. “It’s hard, because I told them to open up their strike zone, but then they’d open up too much or their technique would be way off.”

Haley Eastham led Naselle with a pair of knocks in Game 1.

Meanwhile, pitcher Brynn Tarabochia showed no signs of rust at all, dominating the Acorns in the circle from the get-go. She allowed just one hit and one walk, striking out 12 batters.

“She was hitting her spots and her pitches,” Wirkkala said. “She was doing a good job.”

The Comets only sped up the pace in the second game of the afternoon, dropping six runs in the first inning and nine more in the second in their only two frames at the plate.

Tarabochia went 1-for-2 with a double, a sacrifice fly, and two RBIs. She also pitched 2 ⅓ innings, allowing one hit and striking out four more, before giving the ball to Courtney Paul to finish the game.

Eastham added another knock, stole two bases, and came around to score.

Naselle (3-0) was scheduled to see Oakville again — this time at home — on Thursday, before going to Ilwaco for a non-league matchup on Friday.

