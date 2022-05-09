1B softball: Naselle comes up just short, Mossyrock takes 1B CVL

MOSSYROCK — The Naselle softball team came into the day with a shot at the 1B Columbia Valley League title, and a wild, back-and-forth game saw them three outs away from it, up by two going into the bottom of the seventh. But a three-run frame for Mossyrock saw the the trophy go to the other dugout, with the Vikings walking off 11-10 winners to earn the season sweep over the Comets.

After jumping out with a four-run frame in the top of the first, Naselle needed to come back to tie the game at 7-7 in the top of the third to cap a wild span in the first three innings.

In the fourth, Brynn Tarabochia smacked a solo home run to give the guests the lead again, only for Mossyrock to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth on a walk, two stolen bases, and an error.

That set the scene for the sixth, when Hailey Lopez scored Peyton Dalton, and Sadie Kilponen drove in Tarabochia with a single. But Mossyrock led off the bottom of the inning with three straight singles, before a double tied the game up, and a passed ball gave the Vikings the win.

Eight of nine Comet starters logged base hits, with Tarabochia, Kilponen, and Avalon Sullivan all finishing with three apiece. Dalton, Lopez, and Haley Eastham all added two knocks.

As a team, Naselle combined for 17 hits, but left 12 runners on base.

Mallory Helvey went two innings in the start for Naselle, allowing seven runs — six earned — on three hits and three walks. Tarabochia took things over in the third and put up three shutout frames before giving up four in the final two innings; she struck out 10, allowed seven hits, and walked two. Erin Cournyer went the distance for the victorious Vikings.

Naselle still has a busy end to the regular season on tap, starting with a home doubleheader against Taholah on Tuesday, followed by a cross-state non-league matchup at Warrenton (Ore.) on Thursday.

