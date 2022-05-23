1B Regional Baseball: Revenge on ACH sends Naselle to state title game

MOSES LAKE — Revenge finally came for Naselle over the weekend, and boy was it sweet.

The last time the Comets took to the state stage in baseball, they lost to a group from Odessa who would go on to beat them again in the football state title game, and then again in the basketball state semifinals. Then COVID hit, and after going 0-for-3, the Comets wouldn’t get another shot at the Tigers.

Since the return of sports, the bane for Naselle took the form of Almira-Coulee-Hartline. The Warriors downed Comets in football en route to a state title, then Naselle was upset two games in the basketball tournament before getting another crack at ACH.

That crack finally came on the diamond Saturday, and Naselle took advantage, upsetting the two-time state champs 15-10 to book a spot in the state championship game.

Coming off a 13-0 blowout of Wilbur-Creston-Keller in the first round, the Naselle bats just kept going in their second game of the day. The Comets loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the first, then went on the manufacture three runs on a pair of fielder’s choices and a first-and-third steal play. The next inning, Naselle sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five more.

In the third, Naselle dropped a six-spot, started by a Jacob Lindstrom 2-RBI single with the bases loaded and continuing with runs coming home from five successive at-bats.

All of a sudden, the No. 2 team in the state was staring at a 14-1 hole and wondering what it had run into. Even with ACH plugging in six runs in the bottom of the third and going on to outscore Naselle 3-1 over the last four innings, the game never even reached the vicinity of being close.

Jacob Lindstrom went 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of walks to lead the Comet batting order, with his brother Kolten right behind him going 2-for-4 with a trio of RBIs and three more runs scored. Jack Strange led off with a 2-for-5 outing with two RBIs and three runs, and Clay Berguson went 3-for-5 in the cleanup spot with a double. In the bottom half of the order, both Jarod Laney and Craig Ritz had two hits. As a team, Naselle outhit ACH 17-8, and drew 10 walks.

Joe Strange was solid on the hill his first two innings but ran into trouble in the third; he allowed eight runs, though just two were earned, and walked seven. Kolten Lindstrom — who tossed a five-inning no-hitter in the first game of the day — filled the rest of his day’s pitch count by getting out of the frame, then gave the ball to Dean Helvey, who struck out seven in the final four innings.

In that first game, Lindstrom ended up being a third-inning walk and a fourth-inning error away from a perfect game, but settled for Naselle’s third no-hitter in the past calendar month.

Offensively, the Comets needed just six hits to rack up 13 runs, capitalizing on six Wilbur-Creston-Keller errors and drawing 11 free passes.

After going scoreless in the first frame, the Comets put up two runs in the second and two more in the third, before exploding for nine in the fourth to get the game to run-rule territory. Bleeding into the beginning of the second game, Naselle plugged six straight crooked numbers onto the scoreboard.

Joe Strange went 1-for-3 with a double in the outing. Jacob Lindstrom reached base in all four of his plate appearances with a single and three walks, while Kolten Lindstrom and Bergeson had two RBIs apiece.

Naselle will return west and get to stay on its side of the mountains for one last ride, facing off against Crosspoint in the 1B state title game Saturday in Ridgefield.

